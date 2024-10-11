History will be made on Friday, October 18, when Charles Mudede and hiphop professor Daudi Abe perform their Stranger piece "Anatomy of a Song: The Sugarhill Gang’s 'Rapper’s Delight' (1979)" live! Onstage! At Clock-Out Lounge!

The world has never seen a performance like this before!

As they wrote in our latest Art + Performance issue, "Rapper's Delight" made hiphop accessible to the world. It's the track "that made it possible for Dr. Dre and Jay-Z to be billionaires, Snoop and Martha Stewart’s world-famous friendship not only achievable but profitable, and a bad breakdancer at the Olympics go viral."

If you haven't read read it, YOU NEED TO RIGHT NOW.

At the show, Mudede and Abe will interject the tune with their annotations and expand on the song's place in history while also exploring some of the samples featured in the song and the tracks that followed in "Rapper's Delights" footsteps. Special guest DJ Vitamin D will provide the soundtrack. It will be a hiphop show, it will be a history lecture, and it will be a dance party—you don't want to miss it.

The fun starts at 9 pm, but you'll want to arrive early to grab some Stevie's Pizza, which now has a location inside Clock-Out and has been deemed "Rhodes Scholar-level pizza" by food writer Meg van Huygen. 🍕

Get your tickets now for only $10!