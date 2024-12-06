Did you hear that? That’s the sound of $100K raining down on Seattle’s music community because this morning Sonic Guild announced the 10 recipients of their $10,000 no-strings-attached grants.

This year’s class is: Beautiful Freaks, Biblioteka, Bryan John Appleby, Dark Chisme, Day Soul Exquisite, Linda From Work, Marshall Law Band, Oblé Reed, Telehealth, and the Moondoggies.

Congrats to all!

In a July profile by Kevin Diers, Beautiful Freaks praised producer Lilian Blair for making their latest record possible, and it was the money she received from Sonic Guild’s George Reiff Producer’s Grant in 2023 that afforded her the time and resources to work on the album. Kind of a fun full-circle moment and a textbook example of how grants such as Sonic Guild's can have a deeper positive impact on the music community as a whole.

More money is coming, too. This year Sonic Guild launched the Tour Support Grant, and last month, they awarded $2,500 Music’s In Our Blood Grants to Sara Camille and Marshall Law Band. You get some money! And YOU get some money! Sonic Guild is starting to look like a goddamn Oprah meme for Seattle's music scene! You love to see it.

This year's grant recipients will be celebrated at an award ceremony and concert at Triple Door on Saturday, February 22. Learn more about how you can become a member of Sonic Guild and help decide who gets thousands of bucks next year here.