This year, long-time friend of The Stranger and Saint John’s co-owner Mikey Moo (aka Michael Lee) released his debut full-length, Fresh Idiot. I had to do a double take when I read that this was his debut—Lee has been playing around town for years in the Young Evils, the Unfit, and the joke-loving jingle duo Heavy Metal Marching Band. But Fresh Idiot is the first album of Lee’s own material, recorded with pals Scott Helgason and Nicki Danger. It’s a fun, experimental pop journey through the decades, with songs that analyze where relationships went wrong and figuring out how to keep moving forward. (I swear I hear some late-’90s NSYNC in “Skip the Pretend,” please tell me I’m not crazy, Mikey.)

To mark the release of Fresh Idiot on vinyl, Lee is also releasing a new video for the song “Sweetie Pie.” It’s a smooth, funk-ridden pop number that sounds a little ’70s, a little ’80s, but also somehow contemporary. Local artist and filmmaker Tara Thomas, who has her own iconic colorful, mixed-medium aesthetic, directed the video in her home, making for the perfect era-clashing, art-filled, slightly surreal backdrop.

Along with the video premiere, Lee was nice enough to answer some questions about butts, presents, and his plans for the new year.

First of all, the album is covered in butts. WHOSE BUTTS ARE THOSE???

I don't know if I could actually match the butts to their respective owners, but I do know that they are the work of local genius Mary Anne Carter. Probably a decade ago, I went to Pony (the best bar that ever barred) and they were hosting a kind of swap meet where all the patrons made and sold their own Pony merch. Mary Anne had this T-shirt with all these amazing tushies on it, and I loved it so much I got my favorite one tattooed on my arm. So when it was time to figure out artwork for the album, they butted their way to the front of the line, and Mary Anne was kind enough to grant permission.

How is Mikey Moo different from your previous projects? What have you been able to do anything differently, creatively speaking, that you’re especially excited about?

Mikey Moo is my "debut" in the sense that it's the first album I've ever released of my own songs, and it's been pretty magical to bring them to life with my buds Nicki Danger (Pink Parts, Glitterbang) on bass/vocals and Scott Helgason (Young Evils, Frond, Final Body) on drums. Heavy Metal Marching Band is a songwriting/production partnership with my buddy Troy Nelson that's focused on comedy and jingles for local businesses. I play guitar in the Unfit, which has a new album out on Share It Music. Young Evils are just about to start maybe thinking about considering toying with the possibility of conceivably releasing some new stuff. [Editor’s note: OMG YES PLEASE!!!]

I love how there’s some pop, disco, dance vibes in “Sweetie Pie”—it’s a journey through the genres. It feels kind of vintage but also contemporary (or maybe it’s just the suit you’re wearing in the video that reminds me of the ‘70s, haha). Did any specific musical era inspire you while writing and recording?

That era of the Jacksons in the late-’70s/early-’80s, where the albums have ridiculous names like Triumph and Destiny, informed the groove, but when I recorded the demo, I was basically trying to write a Britanny Davis song. Alex Robert (producer) and I started playing with synthesizers and it kept mutating until it was so sonically all over the place I had no choice but to make a music video with the eyeball-searing art direction of Tara Thomas.

The holidays are right around the corner, and obviously, a Mikey Moo record makes a great gift. Do you have a go-to last-minute holiday present for anyone panicking about what to get someone right now? (My go-to is scratch tickets and candy. People LOVE scratch tickets and candy.)

Megan, it's so funny you should ask because starting today, you can now pre-order Fresh Idiot on vinyl via Killroom Records. Since the pressing will be coming in early 2025, we'll be sending holiday cards to everyone who pre-orders.

What does 2025 look like for Mikey Moo?

I'm gonna sing a couple tunes at the always-amazing Artist Home NYE Bash at the Tractor Tavern. Then on New Year's Day, my husband and I will stay in bed and watch an Unsolved Mysteries marathon and binge Taco Bell delivery. But after that, we'll be writing and recording new music, throwing a big vinyl release party in early 2025, and taking this show on the road.

Pre-order Fresh Idiot on vinyl via Bandcamp here. Follow Mikey Moo on Instagram here.