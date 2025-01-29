Every day, I sift through the hundreds of tracks that bombard my inbox. On a biweekly basis, I tell you about the two artists whose music most impressed me. This time, Seattle's mega cat reimagine the Beastie Boys's TV-crime-show soundtrack homage "Sabotage," and Leaving Records issues a benefit comp for those devastated by the LA wildfires; it includes a previously unreleased track by New Age/ambient legend Laraaji.

Mega cat, "Sabotage" (Share It Music)

I don't think anyone saw this coming: Seattle band mega cat have pulled off a faithful homage to the Beastie Boys and Spike Jonze's influential video for "Sabotage," a highlight from 1994's Ill Communication, which was itself a tribute to '70s TV crime drama scenarios. While mega cat's Travis Trautt-directed video for "Sabotage" possesses its own zany kitsch value (plus risible wigs and fake facial hair), it's the sonic evocation of the Beasties' composition that really impresses.

One of four tracks on the Ultramegacat EP (which was released in December 2024), "Sabotage" adds artful bombast to the original's cop-show-thriller soundtrack. (Shout out to Johnny Sangster's production, mixing, and engineering.) Mega cat's rendition could easily have descended into corny camp, but instead they transform the song into a swaggering slab of brassy and bass-y library-music gold that KPM Records' session wizards used to grind out in the '70s. Mega cat's take is less reliant on the Beasties' heavy metal aspects and focuses more on hand percussion, and that makes a big difference. Also, mega cat wisely chose not to rap, better to let the music breathe fire.

Other highlights on the EP include "Dawn of Infinity," a radiant, defiant rocker whose guitar and keyboard riffs blossom with a triumphant, Eastern-leaning chord progression. It possesses the stunning dynamics and sizzling psychedelia of Kikagaku Moyo. And, playing against type, mega cat go HAM on Rage Against the Machine's "Bulls on Parade." With no vocals, the onus is on the instruments to convey the lyrics' emotions, and mega cat have translated RATM's aggro, anti-military anthem—sans Zack de la Rocha's overbearing presence—into a radically different treat.

Mega cat perform February 8 at Sea Monster Lounge.

Laraaji, "Joyous Dance '82" (Leaving Records)

Headed by ambient producer Matthewdavid and visual artist Jesselisa Moretti, Los Angeles label Leaving Records wasted no time assembling a benefit compilation to raise funds for neighboring musicians devastated by the January wildfires. Because of the high concentration of artists in the area, several in the underground community suffered extensive losses.

Therefore, Leaving's 97-track collection, Staying: Leaving Records Aid to Artists Impacted by the Los Angeles Wildfires, can help those affected by this catastrophe to rebuild their lives and perhaps reacquire music-making gear. The label's offering three ways to contribute to this good cause: a double vinyl album ($40), a triple cassette ($35), and a digital download ($15). You can also buy the music on Leaving's site. In addition, Leaving will channel half of the revenue to displaced Black families and communities affected by the fires.

Some of the artists bestowing previously unreleased material include Steve Roach, André 3000, Julia Holter, Reggie Watts, Arushi Jain, Carlos Niño & Friends, Brijean, Kenny Segal (no relation), and Bauhaus' Kevin Haskins (who delivers a wonky cover of Nancy Sinatra's "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'"). There's an overwhelming amount of high-quality cuts and not enough space to cover it all here. The general vibe is peaceful, transportive, and, at times, therapeutic. Even the hiphop fare is pretty chill. A quick scan of the highlights will have to suffice.

Campus Christy, featuring singer Piya Malik and Peanut Butter Wolf, reverently cover Popol Vuh's "Letzte Tage - Letzte Nächte," one of the most beautiful and poignant songs ever, a pinnacle of liturgical psychedelia. Jain's "California" is rumbling, ominous ambient streaked with momentous synth ostinatos and blessed by her sacred chants. Baths & Rachika Nayer's "Dried Apricot" is gently warped IDM in the Boards of Canada/Bibio vein. Ambient-music legend Steve Roach's "FOR THE ANGELS" offers a glacial, gaseous paragon of the form.

Revered scene veteran Eddie Chacon appears with his trademark eccentric and chill R&B. On "Culebra," Sam Wilkes creates chunky, clanking yacht jazz, his cool, slithery bass sounding like Jaco Pastorius on the strongest chill pills. Automatic deviate from the norm with some lean, sinister synth-rock heat, as does Peaking Lights' luxurious, ice-cold dub-house. Another tangent occurs on Kutmah's "Ease Your Mind," a raunchy, psychedelic hiphop collage.

Perhaps the compilations' headiest coup is Laraaji's "Joyous Dance '82," from a very rare cassette released 42 years ago titled Rhythm 'N' Bliss. This track originates from a fertile creative era during which Laraaji issued Ambient 3: Day of Radiance and I Am Ocean. "Joyous Dance" telegraphs its purpose, and it's an oddly modern-sounding piece, one of Laraaji's most uptempo. Electronic zither strums cascade in concentric circles, creating a euphoric swirl of metallic tones, as beats cheerfully bump below. It's an instant upper.

The Staying comp is the best kind of benefit album: extraordinarily generous with its talent and funds.