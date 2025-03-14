Dead Bars

All Dead Bars Go to Heaven

(Iodine Recordings)

March 21

For a certain crowd, the phrase pop punk often conjures up imagery of white dudes with frosted tips singing through their nose about how all girls suck. But Dead Bars aren’t like that. That was 2006. Today’s pop punk is different—it’s not plasticized misogyny, it’s optimistic. It’s punk with a pep in its step, not because everything is great, but because everything is terrible, and at least we have each other. On their new album, All Dead Bars Go to Heaven, the band’s vocalist John Maiello delivers earnest lyrics about finding community in music (“Your favorite singers are on your side / let the riffs come alive”) and visiting dead friends through his records (“I wanna be a ghost tonight / I wanna party with my friends on the other side”). That all may sound a little too saccharine on paper, but the band’s buoyant, melodic punk riffs and rough-and-tumble percussion adds enough of an edge to let you feel like you’re still a badass even while sitting in your feelings. (Dead Bars’ album release show is April 26 at the Sunset) MEGAN SELING

Perfume Genius

Glory

(Matador Records)

March 28

In the words of a YouTube comment I read at 2 a.m. on the music video for the Perfume Genius single “It’s a Mirror”: “We’re about to witness the slay of the century.” YES. Give me a big mood, big music, big art direction; by all means, take up space on the strength of an album cover alone. An uncannily strawberry blond Mike Hadreas, in a crop top and low-rise jeans, strewn across the floor of a mysterious cabin? We needed this. For his seventh album, Glory, Hadreas and company swerve towards a fuller, more driving rock sound, while keeping it very weird and very queer. The sweaty, fever-dreamlike videos for both singles, “It’s a Mirror” (featuring a leather-clad Hadreas riding a motorcycle, getting a full facial of gasoline in a field, and so much more) and “No Front Teeth” (featuring Aldous Harding in a psychotic waffle-making-and-eating scene, and so much more) were made by Cody Critcheloe, whose warped aesthetic, as always, sets the whole thing off. (Perfume Genius play the Showbox June 26) EMILY NOKES

Swamp Wife

Your Love Is All I Know

(LACE Records)

April 4

Sifting through show listings last year, I didn’t expect to find a special band. I knew I had when I heard “Your Turn,” a desperate howl about the last short end of a relationship, at the point you’re ready to ask someone if they still love you, and to show you how. If Your Love Is All I Know is like Swamp Wife’s self-titled first EP, it will be emotionally forthright and play smart with big, brittle guitars. Swamp Wife doesn’t play loud for the sake of it—they play for the friends they wrote the song with. The first single from Your Love Is All I Know, “Cadmium Red Light,” released Valentine’s Day, oozes Chastity Belt, Pixies, and Pixies offshoot the Amps. The band plays like a single dark, mechanical instrument. Singer Abby Wrath stands alone in its murk. As if illuminated in intense red light, Wrath whispers, yells, and stretches each word until it breaks. (Swamp Wife’s EP release show is April 11 at Black Lodge April 11) VIVIAN MCCALL

Adrian Younge

Something About April III

(Linear Labs Records)

April 18

Self-taught musician, composer, producer, and orchestrater Adrian Younge is known for his work with big names like Kendrick Lamar, Wu-Tang Clan, Ghostface Killah, the Delfonics, and Snoop Dogg. However, the multi-talented artist has also released countless albums and soundtracks on his own. In 2011, Younge released the first installment of his Something about April trilogy—a pseudo-soundtrack series of dark psychedelic soul and cinematic instrumentals. After the album was sampled by hiphop heavies Timbaland and Jay-Z, Younge went on to release part two in 2016, and Something About April III will be released April 18. Don’t miss Younge as he stops by the Tractor Tavern with tracks from the trilogy with his 10-piece orchestra. I just have one question... how will that many musicians fit onto the Tractor’s little stage? (Adrian Younge plays Tractor Tavern on March 26) AUDREY VANN

Suzzallo

The Quiet Year

(Thirty Something Records)

May 5

The term supergroup has been overused to the point of meaning nothing at all, but please believe me and put some respect on that word when I tell you Suzzallo is the most exciting supergroup to come from Seattle in quite some time. The band came together in 2022 after vocalist/guitarist Rocky Votolato’s child unexpectedly died in a car accident. Music and loved ones being the balm that they are, Votolato channeled his grief into performing soaring, guitar-driven rock songs with old friends, including his Waxwing bandmate Rudy Gajadhar, Steve Bonnell of Schoolyard Heroes, and, for a few songs, Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie. You can almost hear the heart healing—or, at least, finding a sustainable balance of love and grief—within the melodies. If you’re new to town and all these names mean nothing to you, know this: Seattle and the world are so excited about this record that Suzzallo raised more than $100K in presales via Kickstarter to make it happen. (Suzzallo’s album release show is May 17 at Madame Lou’s) MEGAN SELING

Even More Albums to Look Out For

February 28

Max Nordile

Crystal Rescue Flux Code cassette

(Music For People)

March 7

Kinski

Stumbledown Terrace

(Comedy Minus One)

March 7

Lake

Bucolic Gone

(Don Giovanni)

March 8

Tennis Pro

Mismatch

(self-released)

March 21

Death Spa

Ewwwphoria

(self-released)

March 28

Great Grandpa

Patience, Moonbeam

(Run for Cover)

April 18

Melvins

Thunderball

(Ipecac)

May 30

The Minus 5

Oar On, Penelope!

(Yep Roc)

June 13

Casual Hex

Zig Zag Lady Illusion II

(Youth Riot Records)

June 13

Sea Lemon

Diving For a Prize

(Luminelle Recordings)