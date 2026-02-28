I first discovered Esther Rose in 2017 when she released her debut, This Time Last Night, an intimate country/folk album that feels like she’s playing for you around a campfire. Now on her fifth studio album, Want, the New Orleans native defies the expectations of what an Esther Rose album can be with bold indie rock arrangements and fuzzed-out guitars. As it’s depicted on the album’s cover, with a Rose in a gauzy white cotton dress beside a Rose in a black pleather catsuit, the album balances hard and soft, juxtaposing songs like the Liz Phair–esque track “Ketamine” with the stripped-down piano ballad “Color Wheel.” The album also includes “Scars,” a duet with Seattle-based troubadour Dean Johnson (no surprise, it’s absolutely beautiful). Ahead of her upcoming PNW tour dates, I caught up with Rose to hear all about her collection of "vintage leather clothin in all shapes."



If you missed out on tickets to her sold-out show at the Sunset Tavern on March 3, fear not! You can still catch Esther Rose in Bellingham at the Shakedown the day after.

Akasha Rabut

What was the first item you acquired in this collection?

When I was 28, I was gifted a hand-me-down cowboy jacket by a record label executive. It was mint 1950s red suede with fringe and patches. I thought it was kinda hideous, but it fit, so the first time I wore it was as a joke. But something sacred happened that night... an energetic switch turned ON. I became a believer in the power of vintage leather. I'm less interested in new leather, even if it's ethically and sustainably sourced, because I like the randomness of finding a one-of-a-kind item. It has to choose you.

Chris Acker

What is your favorite thing in your collection?

My high-waist motorcycle pants are perfect for tour. They always look stage-ready, and I never wash them—slightly gross yet very convenient.

Shelby Duncan

Tell me about an item you'd like to add to your collection or a new collection you'd like to start.

I would welcome a leather skirt or dress.