At 11 am, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) arrested a suspect in the ongoing investigation of the shooting at Ingraham High School earlier this morning. The shooting injured one student. Medics transported the student to Harborview to treat the life-threatening gunshot wound. 

SPD and the Seattle Public School District (SPS) have not shared many details other than a rough timeline. SPD received reports of the shooting just before 10 am and, according to a press release from the department, the police secured the site. 

SPS held the students in lockdown until noon, when they released the students from school. According to the school, cops set up a reunification site at Meridian Ave North and North 135th St, where parents can meet their children. Officials ask that family members meet their children at the reunification site and not at the school itself. 

While waiting for more answers, parents, students, and the larger community expressed their anger, fear, and grief on social media. 

Many Twitter users hammered home the same sentiment: It doesn’t have to be like this. Some users used the tragedy as another reason to vote. 

Similarly, elected leaders took the opportunity to renew so far unfulfilled promises to address gun violence. 

This is a developing story.