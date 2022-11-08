At 11 am, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) arrested a suspect in the ongoing investigation of the shooting at Ingraham High School earlier this morning. The shooting injured one student. Medics transported the student to Harborview to treat the life-threatening gunshot wound.

SPD and the Seattle Public School District (SPS) have not shared many details other than a rough timeline. SPD received reports of the shooting just before 10 am and, according to a press release from the department, the police secured the site.

One student wounded after reports of a shooting inside #Ingraham High School in North Seattle @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/Fvyo5ibicL — Sebastian Robertson (@srobertsontv) November 8, 2022

SPS held the students in lockdown until noon, when they released the students from school. According to the school, cops set up a reunification site at Meridian Ave North and North 135th St, where parents can meet their children. Officials ask that family members meet their children at the reunification site and not at the school itself.

While waiting for more answers, parents, students, and the larger community expressed their anger, fear, and grief on social media.

Our school. Absolutely heart breaking. My kid is ok and still in lockdown. He was lucky to be in gym class so it was relatively easy to lock the doors and secure the kids as best as possible. The gun violence in our country is a public health crisis. https://t.co/Umu8ZYBaln — Julie McCoy (@mcjulie87) November 8, 2022

Many Twitter users hammered home the same sentiment: It doesn’t have to be like this. Some users used the tragedy as another reason to vote.

Absolutely devastated to hear this. I grew up swimming and playing water polo with Ingraham students and using their on campus pool. We need common sense gun responsibility TODAY. If you haven’t voted yet, vote with these students in your heart. https://t.co/jRKIOTdHeF — Darya Farivar (@DaryaForHouse) November 8, 2022

Similarly, elected leaders took the opportunity to renew so far unfulfilled promises to address gun violence.

Absolutely heartbreaking. My office is monitoring this situation and will continue to provide updates and assistance as information becomes available.https://t.co/83FGBiXBrU — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) November 8, 2022

I am outraged and devastated to hear about the shooting at Ingraham High School. Enough is enough. We need to get guns off our streets and invest in true public safety that addresses the root causes of crime. We owe it to our children. https://t.co/3IxDdKcDDr — Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda (@CMTMosqueda) November 8, 2022

This is a developing story.