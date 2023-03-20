A person was barricaded in an apartment after a King County Sheriff’s detective was shot Monday morning in Ballard.

The Seattle Police Department and the King County Sheriff’s Office pulled up outside the building on the 800 Block of NW 54th Street.

A Special Weapons and Tactics, S.W.A.T. was also on scene.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said the detective was at a hospital where he was in stable condition.

A member of a mutual aid organization on scene said over the weekend he delivered groceries to the person now barricaded inside the apartment. The source said he'd been working with her after she'd been served eviction papers earlier this month and knew she had put up 2x4s and metal barricades over her door to prevent eviction.

In a tweet at around 11:45 am SPD said the "scene was secure" and that the Force Investigation Team (FIT) "will be" taking over the investigation. King County's Office of Law Enforcement Oversight arrived on the scene later. Sources say the person in the apartment is dead.

This is a developing story and will be updated.