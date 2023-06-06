The Seattle City Council votes Tuesday on whether to allow Republican City Attorney Ann Davison to prosecute people for drug possession and public drug use for the first time in the history of the city, despite the City Attorney’s Office (CAO) providing very little information about how she would use the new criminal sanctions. Likely outcomes of the legislation include increased court costs and hundreds of new criminal cases and treatment requests gumming up a system already groaning under a hefty caseload.

Seattle City Council President Debora Juarez said Monday the Council skipped its normal committee process for the proposal because a new state law takes effect July 1. That law will make drug possession and public use a gross misdemeanor punishable by up to 180 days in jail for a first or second offense and 364 days for any additional offenses, replacing a stopgap measure the Legislature passed in 2021 after the state Supreme Court struck down Washington's felony drug possession statute in a case called State v. Blake.

The stopgap law made drug possession a misdemeanor and required police to refer a person to treatment at least twice before arrest. The new gross misdemeanor allows for but doesn’t require law enforcement and prosecutors to divert people into drug treatment at every stage of a criminal case.

On Monday, staff told council members in a memo that Davison couldn’t provide an estimate of how many cases her office expected to pursue under the new law, how much her office planned to spend prosecuting the additional cases, or how she might structure diversion opportunities.

By adopting the new law without any plan, the Council could cause havoc in Seattle Municipal Court (SMC), especially after Davison killed Community Court. That program helped resolve misdemeanor cases quickly, which connected people to services faster. At the moment, SMC can’t close cases as quickly as prosecutors file them, said Damon Shadid, a municipal court judge. The rising caseload burdens prosecutors, and an attorney who practices at SMC said Davison’s office struggles to retain attorneys as it is, a problem they expect will get worse if the Council adds a whole new case genre to the docket.

“We’ve got prosecutors telling us to our faces, saying they don’t want to bring these cases,” said the attorney, who asked not to be named due to the potential harm to their clients.

If the Council doesn’t adopt the new legislation, then the state law would still take effect in July, but police would refer any charges under that statute to King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion rather than to the City Attorney’s Office. King County handled all drug possession cases prior to 2021, and the King County Superior Court already runs a drug treatment court (Seattle Municipal Court does not), according to the memo from Council staff. Plus, the County can access funding streams the City can’t, including more than $100 million in sales tax funding every two years, a portion of which can be spent specifically on programs such as drug courts.

But King County doesn’t want the cases, either. If Manion’s office does decide to prosecute misdemeanor drug cases coming from Seattle, then she’ll probably bill the City for the cost. However, the City doesn’t know if those costs would dwarf the costs of the City developing the infrastructure to handle drug cases for the first time in its history.

And Manion’s bill might not end up amounting to much. Under former Prosecuting Attorney Dan Satterberg, the office rarely prosecuted anyone for only carrying a small amount of drugs back when that crime was a felony. And for the moment, booking restrictions at the King County Jail prevent holding people for nonviolent crimes, such as drug offenses, said Noah Haglund, spokesperson for the King County Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention. The County has set no timeline for lifting those restrictions as staffing shortages at the jail continue.

One existing program the City could expand to help divert people into treatment and out of the court system is LEAD, a law enforcement diversion program that allows cops to connect people to services rather than to jail. In the legislation proposed by Council Members Sara Nelson and Alex Pedersen, however, no language directs additional funding to scale up the LEAD program or any other treatment or diversion program.

Melissa Taylor, a public safety advocate who’s worked around city and state politics for eight years, said she’d lobbied the Council to just slow down the process around the new law.

Three council members—Teresa Mosqueda, Tammy Morales, and Kshama Sawant–issued statements declaring they did not plan to vote for the bill. Herbold also indicated she did not support the idea. As sponsors, Nelson and Pedersen are likely to vote ‘yes.’ Several sources reported Council Member Dan Strauss intended to vote for the bill, though Strauss said Monday he was undecided. Neither Juarez nor Council Member Andrew Lewis responded to questions about how they planned to vote, though in the Council briefing Monday Juarez seemed to disagree with the contention that the vote was rushed, saying the Council knew about the issue for several weeks leading up to the vote.