Quakers from University Friends Meeting ask that Seattleites keep an eye out for a life-size statue of Sadako Sasaki that went missing from her home in Peace Park last night. Someone apparently cut off the statue at her ankles, leaving only her disembodied feet at the park.

The statue, known as Sadako and the Thousand Cranes, depicts a young Japanese girl who initially survived the 1945 bombings of Japan, in which the United States military dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, killing between 129,000 and 226,000 people, most of whom were civilians. Like tens of thousands of other Japanese civilians, Sasaki developed leukemia from the lingering radiation in Hiroshima. She attempted to fold 1,000 cranes, a symbol of peace to bring her health, according to legend.

Sadako before the vandalism. Colleen Kimseylove

Peace activist and Quaker Dr. Floyd Schmoe, honored for his work in Japan after the bombings, used his prize money from the 1998 Hiroshima Peace Prize to establish Peace Park, creating a home for Sadako and the Thousand Cranes, sculpted by Daryl Smith in 1990. As of 2023, the sculpture remains Seattle’s only monument to a female historical figure.

The statue is important to the local Quaker community as a symbol of peace.

“Quakers believe that peace on earth is possible and that it is our job as humans to do the work to make that happen,” said Colleen Kimseylove, officer coordinator at University Friends Meeting. “It's just really sad— especially at a time where so many children are under threat around the world—to see the Quakers’ wish for peace be treated so callously.”

Sad. Colleen Kimseylove

Though University Friends Meeting has not seen a history of vandalism waged against the statue, Kimseylove believes someone stole her. They said there’s no chance that an organization removed her for routine maintenance because of metal shavings, suggesting someone intentionally damaged the statue. Kimseylove made a metal theft alert to hopefully intercept anyone who might try to sell Sasaki to a scrap metal dealer.

A spokesperson from Seattle Parks and Recreation said, “We do not currently have any information on this theft, but we are filing a police report.”

The Seattle Police Department did not immediately respond to my request for comment.

Please email office@ufmseattle.org if you have any information.