On Black Friday, a group of 30 to 40 activists staged a disruptive protest at the University Village Apple Store, targeting Apple’s relationship to human rights abuses in Gaza and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Organized by Apples Against Apartheid, the protest aimed to disrupt one of the busiest shopping days of the year and confront Apple over its supply chain practices and business ties.

“We're targeting it because it's the largest Apple Store in the city and it is a flagship, and we hope to shut down business as usual,” said Traiq Raouf, a lead organizer. “Apple has ignored both the Palestinian and Congolese communities when they have begged them to acknowledge their suffering, so we are bringing their suffering to Apple's front step.”

The demonstration unfolded in stages: first, activists outside unfurled a banner and began chanting while “customers” inside revealed themselves as activists, and laid on the ground, covering themselves with “bloody” sheets. Then three activists, including Raouf, locked themselves together around a table.

In response, Apple employees demanded photographers cease taking photos and customers were asked to leave. Shortly after, the store’s employees also exited. Even the approximately 30 Seattle Police who were called in to monitor the scene eventually left. The final three activists, who had locked themselves together, simply stood up and walked out. The Apple store was closed for the rest of the day—on the biggest shopping day of the year.

The demonstration’s focus was twofold: the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Raouf pointed to reports that Apple’s supply chain in Congo benefits from exploitative practices like child and slave labor.

Apple’s role in Israel’s occupation of Gaza was also a focus. Employees have alleged that through their employee donation match program, Apple has given money to Friends of the IDF and far-right settler organizations.

Raouf, a Palestinian American, expressed deep frustration. “I have tried, for months, to plead with Apple to recognize my family's suffering. I have emailed executives, requested meetings with them, sent them messages on Slack, had community meetings where we were all telling them what we needed, and still Apple has done nothing. “

Flowers, a media representative for the group, stressed the importance of collective action. “We’re not okay with people who fund genocide. We’re not okay with people who fund child labor. We want to show over and over again that at the end of the day, people have the ability to stand up and say no to these big corporations.”

An onlooker who asked not to be named, but described herself as an Israeli Jewish woman, witnessed the protest and expressed shock. “I actually stopped by because I was shocked a brand like Apple is allowing this,” she said. “Law enforcement actually is there, I saw maybe 20 of them, and they are not doing anything to stop this.”

As the activists left the store without incident, Raouf’s final words echoed the group’s resolve. “They have to recognize there is a consequence,” Raouf said as the group left the store. “If no one else was going to do it, it is up to us.”