This afternoon, City Council passed a nonbinding resolution denouncing the Defund SPD movement and acknowledging the city’s actions to reform our police department under the federal consent decree. The vote passed by 6- 0, with councilmembers Alexis Mercedes Rinck, Dan Strauss, and Cathy Moore absent from today’s council meeting.

During his speech before the vote on the resolution, Saka invoked the murder of George Floyd and the uprisings that followed, claiming the previous city council’s pledge to defund the police was “purportedly made in my best interest as a Black man, and other Black people across this great city. Yet, strangely, those defund pledges were made at the height of a racial reckoning when there were zero Black or African American members of descent on the council.”

There’s a lot to unpack there (and my editor, Marcus, assures me we will at a later date), but this revisionist history boils down to Saka asking, “Do you believe me or your own eyes?” No community is a monolith, sure—but if he or anyone else is curious about who was actually marching and demanding a reallocation of police funding in 2020, a quick Google search will do the trick. And wouldn’t you know it? The same communities the council claimed to be listening to at the time were the ones leading the charge. Spoiler alert: the receipts are not in Saka’s favor.

So why do we care about a non-binding resolution?

This vote is about a conservative-leaning City Council that wants you to believe that we remain under the consent decree because of the Defund movement of 2020, instead of egregiously poor police behavior.

First, the details. Res. 32167 affirms the city’s support for police, fire, and other first responders, and disavows any efforts to “defund or abolish SPD services or personnel.” Saka’s announcement of the resolution advancing to full council said that it would “[finalize] Seattle’s federal Consent Decree with the Seattle Police Department (SPD)” and “[shape] the future of public safety in our city.” It will do no such thing.

What it will do is ask other people to do that. Again, in Saka’s own words: “Once SPD has updated its crowd management policies to comply with the Less Lethal Weapons Bill that we passed earlier this year, my proposed legislation would formally request that the City Attorney submit the updated policies to the court for review.”

To be clear, City Attorney Ann Davison was 110% already going to do that. One of Mayor Bruce Harrell’s rare explicit goals has been to get out from under the 2012 consent decree, and despite the police continuing to do bad shit, we’re pretty damn close.

The reason we’re still under consent decree has nothing to do with the Defund movement. In Rob Saka’s reality, Seattle politicians pledged to defund the police by 50 percent. He is joined in that belief by cosponsor Bob Kettle and Mayor Bruce Harrell, who also came out in favor of this, along with such luminaries as Brandi Kruse, Jonathan Choe, and Jason Rantz.

Besides being our region’s most nightmarish of nightmare blunt rotations, all of those people are obsessed with something that never occurred.

While seven out of our nine councilmembers did express support in 2020 for a proposal put forth by Decriminalize Seattle and King County Equity Now to reduce the police budget by 50 percent, they a) never put anything down on paper about it and b) didn’t actually do it.

What happened, after those seven councilmembers said they would support defunding the police by 50 percent, is that then Councilmember Kshama Sawant proposed a budget amendment to do so and no one voted for it. So that’s about all their “pledge” amounted to.

“The idea that the SPD was defunded by 50 percent in 2020 is a complete myth. I know because I was the socialist on the City Council who put forward the legislation that year, which not a single Democrat supported. City Hall Democrats like Councilmember Saka and Mayor Bruce Harrell have been doing the bidding of big business, cutting funding for social services and pumping more money into the already-bloated police department,” Sawant told The Stranger.

A few weeks later, her fellow councilmembers voted through a budget that, Sawant wrote, “fails to address the systemic racism of policing, trimming only $3 million from the bloated department’s remaining 2020 budget of $170 million.”

The police budget did technically shrink after the council chose to move parking enforcement under the purview of the Seattle Department of Transportation, but that simply moved the money to a different department. It did not do away with parking enforcement. Once they were moved back, in Harrell’s 2022 proposed budget, funding for SPD was above 2020 levels, where it has remained since. In recent budgets, it has only grown.

(If you want an eye-opening look at how cops twisted and wriggled to avoid ever being defunded, give this Real Change investigation by watchdog Glen Stellmacher a read.)

The reason we’re still under consent decree then, has everything to do with police misbehavior.

Seattle’s federal consent decree has been hanging around since 2012, thanks to a DOJ investigation that found SPD had a little habit of using excessive force—an investigation sparked by the police killing of John T. Williams. Since then, the city has burned through more than $200 million trying to prove it can police without violating civil rights, and yet, here we are, still talking about police accountability like it’s some unsolvable mystery.

One major roadblock? The Seattle Police Officers Guild (SPOG), which has spent the past decade making sure that any real oversight is dead on arrival. Case in point: a 2018 contract that gutted a city ordinance meant to improve civilian oversight. Fast forward to May 2024, and Seattle’s latest love letter to SPOG handed officers hefty raises while barely touching accountability reforms, so much so that even the federal judge overseeing the decree, James Robart, and the Community Police Commission threw up their hands in frustration.

At a March 2025 hearing, Robart admitted Seattle has made progress but remained unimpressed by the glaring lack of accountability fixes. The city’s next steps? Finalizing a crowd control policy and pushing through legislation on less lethal weapons before asking the feds to officially end the decree. Robart expects it to wrap up soon but is clearly annoyed that he can’t do much about the SPOG contract’s flimsy disciplinary measures.

So, after six mayors, seven police chiefs, and 12 years of legal wrangling, Seattle is almost free from federal oversight. But if you thought that meant SPD suddenly fixed its accountability and bias issues, well, you’d be as cartoonishly wrong as Rob Saka.

Nonbinding resolutions are useful for at least one thing: telling us how politicians want to be seen. And, in some cases, how they see things. This is one of those cases.

And, sure, it sounds great to claim that Seattle defunded the police if you’re, say, a right-wing commentator trying to portray us as a “socialist hellhole.” But a sitting councilmember in the actual city that you’re actually supposed to represent? Why?

Saka’s resolution concludes by claiming that the council’s hastily abandoned commitment to a 50 percent defund “led to the resignation of hundreds of police officers.” Complaining that the idea of maybe possibly defunding the police did so much emotional damage to the police that they quit in droves is as close to compelling as his argument gets here, but even that claim is dubious at best.

We get that most of the current council has never seen a pair of boots they didn’t want to lick, but come on.

“Defund is dead,” Rob? Really?

It was never alive! It never happened!

Marcus Harrison Green contributed reporting to this article