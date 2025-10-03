On Friday night at 8 p.m.—which is a great time for a debate if you don’t want anyone to watch it—Katie Wilson and Bruce Harrell will hop into the ring, and duke it out on live TV. With their words. And Harrell’s very angry pointer finger.

The debate is hosted by KING 5 and the Seattle Times. According to the Times, it’ll be an hour long, starting with opening statements, and followed by questions from the co-moderators, Seattle Times City Hall reporter David Kroman and KING 5 Anchor Mimi Jung. The candidates will get 90-second answers, followed by 45-second rebuttals. The debate will end with closing statements from the candidates.

Debates aren’t usually thrilling, but they’re such an important way to stay engaged with local politics. So we have a couple suggestions for how to watch it tonight.

Go to Neighbours, or any other bar that’s streaming it tonight

The lovely Harper Bizarre and Miss Texas 1988 will be hosting a watch party at Neighbour’s Nightclub on Capitol Hill, starting at 7:30 p.m. The queens will offer “sassy commentary, and ultimately hyping up what gives us hope!” Miss Texas told The Stranger. They’re Wilson stans, but everyone is welcome, she says. “We’re confident that the debate will speak for itself, but a couple of queens on the microphone will certainly add a fun twist, and provide a reminder that if you want to support your local drag artists, we need to keep this city weird, queer, and AFFORDABLE.”

Stream It at Home

It’ll be live on KING 5, but no one has network TV anymore. But the Seattle Times has a streaming link here.

If you’re watching at home, we have some drinking game suggestions to keep that political spark alive.

If you want to get very drunk, you can take a drink every time:

Wilson says “affordable”

Harrell points his finger angrily

Harrell blames another part of King County for Seattle’s problems

Wilson says “This is your city”

And finish your drink if:

Harrell mentions the Seattle Supersonics (do an extra shot if he brings props ).

Wilson mentions Big Dumper

Production values look like a ShamWow! commercial

You need to.

If you want to stay sober, take a drink every time