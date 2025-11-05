The sky is not falling, but Mayor Bruce Harrell gained more ground on Katie Wilson. Put your vomit bag away, this ballot drop is not decisive, as Vivian McCall wrote earlier today. In fact, it tells us “almost nothing,” as one political consultant tells The Stranger. There are more than 115,000 more ballots to count in Seattle alone. And 130,000 more countywide.

THE SEATTLE NAILBITER

We were expecting Bruce Harrell to get a little bump today, and that's exactly what he got. With 139,000 votes counted, Katie Wilson is at 45.69 percent, and Harrell is at 53.84, widening his lead to eight points.

Now, you don't have to stop clenching your asshole, but we do recommend taking a breath. Politicos 'round the city expect to see the big progressive gush starting tomorrow, and it's possible that wave could close this gap. But the Wilson campaign clearly knows this is going to be a tight finish. They're urging voters to check on their ballots and make sure their vote has been accepted by King County Elections.

THE ONE WHERE NOTHING HAPPENED

The King County Executive race is still locked up. Between yesterday and today, Girmay Zahilay added a whopping 0.49 percent to his lead bringing his vote share up to 50.56 percent. Go change your underwear, Zahilay fans.

Claudia Balducci dipped down 0.27 percent and is still hanging in there at 48.17 percent. While the gains are infinitesimal, they are still in Zahilay’s favor, as predicted. But, really, can we read into something this small? We can damn well try!

THE DUCK HUNT

At this point, Adonis Ducksworth is in a situation that is best described by the key and catchy words of that tune by Mike + The Mechanics: “All I need is a miracle." Indeed, he may need even more than that—devine intervention, at this point, might not cut it. On the second drop, Eddie Lin continues to lead by 36 points (his 68.02 percent to Ducksworth's 31.58 percent). And that margin is likely to grow.

So, Lin is the winner in a world we assume to be godless; but when he officially takes the seat for District 2, he must stay there for the whole term. Those who voted for you don't want here what Zimbabweans call “stories” down the road (not naming names, of course). So, no matter how stressful or rough the job gets, never let it enter your mind that you can just up and bounce. Assholes are going to asshole. This is what some call "real talk."

THE SAVAGE TAKEDOWN

Alexis Mercedes Rinck continued running circles around MAGA Republican Rachael Savage. It’s almost sad. But remember that she sucks, and her politics are “more cruelty, please.” So, save your pity for another day and race. In case you are into humiliation porn, Rinck has a bodacious 78.86 percent of the vote and Savage is at a dismal 20.44 percent.

ANN BECOMES HERSTORY

Opening the ballot update for the City Attorney race felt like rewatching a favorite film—you already know the ending, but it still hits. Erika Evans wiped the floor with incumbent Ann Davison last night and she’s still wiping. Evans sustained her lead at 62.4 percent over Davison’s 37.3 percent. We’re headed for that happy ending. (Not that kind, you pervs. Unless there’s something really wrong with you.)

THE FULL NELSON

Dionne Foster squashed incumbent Council President Sara Nelson last night. That has not changed. Foster sustained her lead with 57.8 percent of the vote. Nelson remained at 41.8 percent. Ooof, the consequences of one’s actions!

THAT’S WORTH AT LEAST A SCHILLING

In the state race for District 33 in South King County, Rep. Edwin Obras is now taking baby steps to (we hope) overtake no good Burien Mayor Kevin Schilling.

Obras is at 48.45 percent—up a full 1.25 points from yesterday and Schilling is down to 49.78, which is a scant 0.42 decrease, but a decrease nonetheless.

This is perhaps an overzealous and overly optimistic read into a small increase for Obras, but the gap between the two has narrowed, Schilling is sitting below 50 percent, and we hate that guy. It’s the little things. We need this.

LORDS OF THE KIDS

The Stranger’s candidates for school board are winning. Schooling their opponents, even. In many ways, they are taking them back to school.

In District 4, School Board Director Joe Mizrahi has 76.45 percent of the vote. In District 5, Vivian Song has 76.71 percent of the vote. We hope she’ll stick around this time. Things are a bit tighter in District 7, but Jen LaVallee still has 55.72 percent of the vote, leading the more conservative challenger Carol Rava. The tightest margin is in District 2. Our pick, Kathleen Smith, is leading with 51.95 percent of the vote. Incumbent Sarah Clark has 47.41 percent of the vote.

NICE HATS FINISH LAST

Fedora man Jude Anthony was trounced by conservative incumbent Reagan Dunn in the race for King County Council District 9.



THE REICH LIVES ON



Pete von Reichbauer retains his King County District 7 seat once again. Maybe they’ll have a parade on the street named after him.



THE UNCONTESTED RACES

All winners!