They’re calling it “the Red Cup Rebellion”: The Starbucks employee union voted to strike on November 13, aka Red Cup Day, when stores hand out reusable, free (with purchase) red cups to kick off the holiday season. The union said that after years of bargaining, Starbucks still hasn’t budged on their demands for better pay, more hours and resolutions of more than 700 unresolved unfair labor practice violations. The strike could hit about 25 cities, with potential to spread. Seattle baristas have participated in the strikes in the past. At one in March, police arrested 16 people.

SPD Firings: Seattle Police Department Chief Shon Barnes fired two of the department’s top leaders yesterday, CEO Brian Maxey and general counsel Rebecca Boatright. According to the Seattle Times, they played key roles in federal oversight of the department, and were often referred to for internal policy inquiries—like protest response, use of body cameras and more—from City Hall officials. Barnes was hired by Harrell earlier this year. Look, I’m all for downsizing the police department, but is this the place to start?

Wondering why the last two ballot drops showed so many progressive candidates leading their races, yet Katie Wilson is still behind Mayor Bruce Harrell? Vivian got answers yesterday. As of yesterday’s ballot drop, Harrell is leading by eight points. But ballots are still being counted, and because younger progressives tend to vote late, Wilson could come back. Keep every phalange you have crossed.

The “Sharia Law” They Warned Us About: New York City mayor elect Zohran Mamdani announced an all-women transition team to help “form an administration that is equal parts capable and compassionate,” he says. They include senior campaign advisor Elana Leopold, former first deputy mayor Maria Torres-Springer, former federal trade commission chair Lina Khan, United Way’s president and CEO Grace Bonilla, and Melanie Hartzog, former deputy mayor for health and human services. And then there’s Seattle, possibly about to be stuck with four more years of Bruce.

Trump is Coping: A day after Dems swept elections across the country, the president posted more than 30 Truth Social posts in under two hours. Many were (seemingly) AI-generated videos of himself reading his past Truth Social posts: one of him warning the Nigerian government to “stop the killing of Christians,” another one declaring Obamacare “A TOTAL DISASTER!” and another alleging Walmart’s prices for Thanksgiving dinner dropped 25 percent since Biden was in office.

This one is by far the most cringe:

Weather: Rain between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Breezy. The high will be 58 degrees. The low will be 48.

Seattle police are investigating after a man arrived at Harborview Medical Center yesterday morning with a gunshot wound to the head. The police department said officers responded 2:20 a.m. after staff called 911 to report the victim. The man came to the hospital in a car with no license plates, driven by another unknown man, who walked the victim into the hospital and then left before police arrived, police say. The victim is reportedly in stable condition. Police said he told them he was injured in Seattle, but wouldn’t say where.

31 Years Later: New DNA evidence has led to an arrest for the 1994 murder of 14-year-old Tanya Marie Frazier, who disappeared after leaving Meany Middle School on Capitol Hill. Her body was found days later along E. Highland Drive. Police said 57-year-old Mark Anthony Russ was identified through DNA collected 31 years ago. Russ, recently released from prison, is now being held without bail. His record includes attempted rape, burglary and robbery.

More Air Trouble: Starting Friday, the FAA will cut US air traffic by 10% across 40 major markets due to safety concerns, a.k.a. the longest government shutdown in the history of this country. Air traffic controllers, who have been working unpaid since Oct. 1, have been logging six-day weeks and mandatory overtime. They’re fatigued and short staffed. This is not safe. The cutback could disrupt thousands of flights nationwide just before the holidays..

Deutschland: The shutdown’s wide reach expands overseas to American military bases in Bavaria, Germany. As part of its “Shutdown Guidance,” a US Army website briefly provided a list of food banks for people living at these bases, but the information was later deleted without explanation. Maybe because it’s embarrassing.

Workplace Harrassment Charges at SFD: The Seattle Fire Department’s former head of human resources, Sarah Lee, has filed a $2.5 million claim against the city, alleging she was fired for trying to address workplace misconduct inside the department, including alleged on-duty drinking, sexual harassment, and unsafe behavior. An attorney and former pro tem judge, Lee said she pushed the department to investigate multiple incidents—including a female firefighter’s uniform being slashed with a box cutter—but SFD retaliated against her. She was placed on leave in September and later fired, allegedly after seeking records that implicated a superior.

Spoiler Alert: There’s gonna be a new Barnes & Noble downtown. To that, I say: