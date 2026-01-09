Congresswoman Emily Randall (WA-6) announced on Bluesky that she’s done with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and is co-sponsoring Articles of Impeachment from Illinois Congresswoman Robin Kelly to remove her from office.

“Kristi Noem’s lawless agents are out of control,” Rep. Randall wrote. “We cannot have rogue government agencies killing its own people in our communities.”

Rep. Kelly announced her plan to impeach Noem, who has led the DHS’s wave of terror across the United States, hours after ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot Renee Nicole Good in the face in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The federal government, including President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, have lied through their teeth about the circumstances of Good’s killing, who was shot in the driver’s seat of her car (for more, here is a detailed summary on Thursday’s Slog.)

Noem said Good was using her car as a weapon and was killed while committing an “act of domestic terrorism,” and said that people were being “trained” to ram their cars into agents. Bullshit theories aside, video evidence from multiple angles shows Good did not hit Ross with her car, and was turning the wheel away from him when he shot into the windshield.

Randall announced her co-sponsorship after federal agents shot two more people in Portland, Oregon during a traffic stop yesterday (this morning, Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield announced that the state will investigate the shooting).

Rep. Randall’s communications director told The Stranger she was too booked up to talk today. It’s unclear when the articles of impeachment will be introduced, or how successful they’ll be, as Republicans have been consistently behind Noem, ICE, and whatever else it takes to accomplish Trump’s mass deportation plan.



The Hill reports that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries hasn't ruled out impeaching Noem if Democrats win the House in the 2026 midterms. Is that supposed to be a treat?