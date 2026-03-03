If you planned to tell your council members to pass the detention moratorium at City Hall this afternoon, change your calendars—the vote has been pushed to next week, March 10.

Last month, Councilmember Alexis Mercedes Rinck introduced a bill to establish a one year moratorium on new permits “related to detention centers or jails.” Meant to stall any possible immigration detention within the city limits, the bill was allowed to skip the Land Use Committee and go straight to a full council vote today.

But Rinck hit a snag on the word “jail.” Someone didn’t want that word in the bill. “In order to get this over the finish line, we needed to make some changes,” she said, but declined to say who requested those changes on the record. She reintroduced the bill without the word “jail” in its body or title.

“The bill remains focused on instituting that moratorium on detention centers,” Rinck told The Stranger.

Meanwhile, other jurisdictions are chugging ahead on similar legislation. Last week, the Tukwila City Council unanimously passed a six month moratorium on “a correctional institution or any detention or related facility for the detention, transportation, and food services for people detained by state, local, or federal law enforcement.” SeaTac passed theirs in early February. And today, the King County Council will hold an emergency vote on Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda’s detention moratorium.

If you want to say your piece about this detention moratorium, public comment for Seattle’s moratorium will be at 2 p.m. on March 10, before the full council vote.

And if you want to know how Councilmember Rinck feels about the delay, she made a video about it.