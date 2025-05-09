Introduction by Hannah Murphy Winter

The 2025 skate season has officially started, and the Marginal Way Skate Park rang in the warm weather last weekend with their annual Cinco de Margo party. There were tacos! There were skate competitions! There were bands! There was (cool guy) City Council District 2 candidate Adonis Duckworth!

Marginal Way is a skateboard-only park that's fostered a tight-knit community for 20 years now, hosting skate competitions, punk shows, cookouts, and regular community clean ups to maintain the space. You'll usually hear it called “Marge” for short, and every spring, the Cinco de Margo party lets everyone know that the new season has arrived.

This year was no different, and last weekend, photographer West Smith was there for The Stranger to ring it in with them.