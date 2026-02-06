Welcome back to Pop Loser! This week, we dig into some highlights from the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. In another edition of Immaculate Collection, local punk band Biblioteka share their treasure troves of funky shoes, creepy dolls, and Magic: The Gathering cards. Plus, I have two moody song recommendations to get you through the rest of the week.

This Week in Music

The Grammys were on Sunday (if you even care). Politics seeped through the award show’s facade with ICE OUT pins on every lapel and speeches dedicated to immigrant solidarity from Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Olivia Dean, and Kehlani. Other highlights from the show included a D’Angelo tribute from Lauryn Hill and performances from pop divas Addison Rae, Sabrina Carpenter, and Lady Gaga. Trump has already threatened to sue host Trevor Noah, who joked about his visits to Epstein Island.

The award show also brought us live TV gold. Cher made an appearance at the Grammys for the first time in 18 years to accept a lifetime achievement award and present the highly anticipated Record of the Year. What followed was an incredible chain of slipups, pauses, and missed marks that only Cher can get away with. Her appearance ended with her announcing the late Luther Vandross as the winner. (The winner was actually Kendrick Lamar and SZA, for their song “Luther”). This was the greatest award show moment since John Travolta introduced “the wickedly talented Adele Dazeem.”

Let’s talk fashion. There have been entire articles written about Chappell Roan’s red carpet look, but for all the wrong reasons (I am looking at you, New York Times). The merlot chiffon gown, held up by faux nipple piercings, was inspired by a look from Thierry Mugler’s fall 1998 couture collection and should make anyone gasp from its elegance, not prudishness. In the negative space on her skin, Roan was covered in delicate temporary tattoos of lace-woven horses. This is by far my favorite red carpet look of the last 20 years.

RIP Billy Bass Nelson. This week, we lost Billy Bass Nelson, the original bassist of the pioneering psychedelic funk band Funkadelic, who died just three days after his 75th birthday. No cause of death has been reported yet. It was also announced Monday night that Three Dog Night cofounder Chuck Negron, best known as the lead vocalist on “Joy to the World,” died at the age of 83.

The USA could never. Live music venues in the UK are now set to receive government support, following backlash to plans that would increase business rates, which could leave thousands of venues and pubs at risk of layoffs and closures. In response to the possible impact on live music, the Treasury has confirmed a new support package of nearly £100 million for live music venues across England and Wales.

Immaculate Collection with Biblioteka

If you’ve been nonstop bumping Amyl & the Sniffers’ third album, Cartoon Darkness, since it was released, might I suggest you add some Biblioteka into the rotation? Like the Aussie punks, Seattle’s Biblioteka are led by a high-energy vocal powerhouse, Mary Robins, who often sings about being turned on and pissed off (just listen to their newest single “Firestarter”). Ahead of the trio’s album release party at Neumos on Feb 12, I caught up with the band to discuss their obsessions, from funky shoes to creepy dolls.

Mary: Funky Shoes

What do you collect?

I collect shoes, namely, statement shoes and boots for playing shows. There’s something about stomping around in big, boxy boots that makes me feel like a giant praying-mantis-meets-Barbarella. Things I usually go for: platforms, chunky heels, and leopard.

What was the first item you acquired in this collection?

Jeffrey Campbell buckle ankle boots with a metal-caged heel. I wore them for our first Biblioteka show. They’re comfy and look so sick. Local shoe lore is that Jeffrey Campbell got his start working at the Tukwila Nordstrom in the women's shoe department, or so the people who work there have told me. I love a local legend, and I also had my first job at the Tukwila mall.

What is the most prized item in your collection?

The vintage, silver, pointy-toe cowboy boots. I got them at a vintage shop while we were in Spain on tour. They look amazing, one of a kind and out of this world. And they fit perfectly.

Tell me about an item you'd like to add to your collection or a new collection you'd like to start.

I’m trying to de-collect, especially since I grew up in a house where “collecting” can get out of hand, lol. So these days I’m selling clothes and shoes on my Depop :)

Hexx: Souvenir Dolls

What do you collect?

I collect a lot! Vinyl, vintage tees and bolos, guitars, and I also started a creepy doll collection.

What was the first item you acquired in this collection?

I started collecting souvenir plush/dolls/toys while out touring, and it all started with a creepy clown that I found in a Portland alley next to a bag of drugs. I left the drugs, took the clown, and proclaimed her name Gweneviere, which also happened to be the name of the venue owner’s daughter (who despises clowns). Gweneviere is our unofficial mascot!

What is the most prized item in your collection?

I have a green alien plush scored from a middle-of-nowhere gas station close to what I assume or wish to believe is Area 51.

Tell me about an item you'd like to add to your collection or a new collection you'd like to start.

I’d be good with another back alley clown.

Jules: Magic: The Gathering Cards

What do you collect?

I started collecting Magic: The Gathering cards entirely on accident, but now I’ve likely got around two or three thousand cards in my collection, and it is probably what I would need to sell off if I needed a quick windfall someday.

What was the first item you acquired in this collection?

I started playing around 2018 when a friend of mine moved back to town and decided to get us all hooked. The first Magic cards I bought on my own were from Mox Boarding House, a battle deck they had assembled called Chimera Flash. The deck was built around a card called Spellheart Chimera, which at the time felt like the strongest card imaginable. It has flying and trample AND its power is equal to the number of instants and sorceries in my graveyard? What could be better than that? Soon after I started collecting packs from the Guilds of Ravnica expansion, which had a card called Crackling Drake, which was basically the same as Spellheart Chimera but it also drew a card when it entered. The search for the strongest version of Spellheart Chimera still continues to this day.

What is the most prized item in your collection?

I’m a lifelong Sonic the Hedgehog fan, so I bought the crossover Secret Lair collection when they launched it. There are seven secret bonus cards, the seven chaos emeralds, that were all super rare drops for those who bought the collab. I ended up getting the red chaos emerald, it was such a thrill pulling that out of the pack. I’ve got it in my trade binder to proudly show, and it’s doubtful I’ll pull an individual card that I’m more stoked on.

Tell me about an item you'd like to add to your collection or a new collection you'd like to start.

Ideally, this collection never gets any bigger. I’d love to just survive for the rest of my Magic career by selling cards if I want to buy more cards. I’ve got too many of these things.

Music Events Worth Your Hard-Earned Money This Week

Naima Bock Feb 5, Tractor Tavern, 8 pm, 21+

Robyn Hitchcock Feb 6, Neptune Theatre, 8 pm, all ages

The Maya Experience Feb 6, Barboza, 6:30 pm, 21+

Audioasis Live Feb 7, KEXP, 5 pm, all ages

Claire Conway, Your Jack, Frankie Beach Feb 10, Sunset Tavern, 7:30 pm, 21+

Olivia Barton Feb 10, Barboza, 7 pm, all ages

The Songs That Keep Me Up at Night

“Heavy, Why?” by Blackwater Holylight

Portland-born metal band Blackwater Holylight contrast their shimmering harmonies with sludgy, psychedelic instrumentals for a product that is haunting, beautiful, cathartic, and scary all at the same time. Their new album, Not Here Not Gone, was released on Friday and features some of their most approachable songs yet—take “Heavy, Why?” for example, which is reminiscent of 2010s rock bands like the Dum Dum Girls and Broken Water. I don't listen to very much metal, but I love this band—consider them your gateway into the genre.

“Bluebell” by Babes in Toyland

When I’m in a bad mood, I listen to Babes in Toyland’s 1992 album Fontanelle as loud as I can tolerate. I’ve been in a bad mood a lot this week, so naturally, “Bluebell” has been literally stuck in my head, keeping me up at night. Specifically, the part where she yells, “You know who you are / You're dead meat, motherfucker!” Listen to it for a cathartic release.

