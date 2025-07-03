Wait, where are you going? This is important! It’s true that local primary elections can be a little—yawn—but please believe us when we tell you that this year’s primaries may just be the most exciting we’ve had in years.

Case in point: New York City’s recent mayoral primary. Just a summertime primary, no biggie, right? But it was full of drama and suspense, and the results were downright inspiring. Seattle could use some new energy as well, and, come August 5, it will be our votes that could make that happen. Nine candidates are vying for their shot to be mayor of Antifaland, and already, the conversation has revolved around two Democrats, incumbent Bruce Harrell and challenger Katie Wilson.

After hours of candidate interviews, research, and investigation—and one hell of a shouting match—we here at The Stranger are endorsing Katie Wilson for mayor of Seattle. And while the choice doesn’t really get made until November’s general election, to cast a vote for Wilson in the primaries would send a hell of a message to City Hall: It’s time for a change. It’s time for a new mayor. It’s time for Katie Wilson.

Click here to read more about our reasoning, and over the next few days, we'll be rolling out the rest of the endorsements we painstakingly researched and debated for days on end. (Spoiler: We plan to see Sara Nelson lose her job, too.)

When you’re done doing your civic duty, why not treat yourself to some of the best pizza in town? Asian Verified columnist Michael Wong chats with one of Seattle’s most innovative chefs, Khampaeng Panyathong, the man behind Taurus Ox, Ox Burger, and Ananas Pizzeria. And Stranger staff writer Audrey Vann interviews pelagic dream rockers, Coral Grief, who celebrate the release of their debut album, Air Between Us, at the Tractor on July 26. Want more bang for your buck? Audrey also put together a flowchart to help you find your perfect music festival match this summer.

There’s also a profile on Y2K-loving local fashion designer Dan McLean, an interview with author and culture critic Lawrence Burney, and, as always, a big ol’ Things To Do calendar full of music, food, art, film, comedy, theater, and culture recommendations and listings. Dance to tenderpunk project Illuminati Hotties at Ballard SeafoodFest on July 12! See weird and avant-garde contemporary art from all over the world at Seattle Art Fair July 17–20! Catch a screening of the underrated ’80s teen sex dramedy Little Darlings on July 29! There is something amazing to do literally every single day in July—click here to see it all.

Whatever you decide to do, don’t forget to VOTE. What if it matters again?

Love,

The Stranger Election Control Board

Cover artwork by Victor Castillo, www.victor-castillo.com.

This Issue Brought to You By….

A List of Good Things That Got Us Through Hours of Candidate Interviews

Incredible patience; yelling

A 45-second timer

The little gay people in our phones

Cole Escola’s beautiful doe eyes

The Safelite guy who fixed a car window and only left a little glass on the seat

Petting photos of dogs with my cursor (could a depressed person do this?)

Last-minute campaign dirt

Claudia Balducci assuming we like natural wine because we’re gay (and being right)

My new PMA tattoo

Deming D’Ette

Sara Nelson’s vibrant green pants (no shade, they’re great)

Rachael Savage’s lipstick

Candidates who arrive 30 minutes early

Bars that open at 4 p.m.

Smoking a cigarette outside a hospital

Season two of Pokerface

Open Book by Jessica Simpson

Fruit Riot frozen sour candy-coated grapes

The rainbow seltzer tower in the QFC on Pike and Broadway

Raven Grass’s CBD/THC blend pre-rolls

Getting a cunty little charm for my vape pen

Scrunchies

Rainier cherries

MJ Lenderman’s wristwatch that tells him we’re all alone

George Dickel

“Hammer” by Lorde

Being funny 80 percent of the time

Midol

Caitlin Mary Cunningham serving harlequin goth on the basketball court

Friends’ boners