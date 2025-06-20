Friends Tem and Malia investigate an uprooted sea pen. These animals are actu- ally a colony of polyps working together as a single unit. A bunch of besties all living and collaborating to build something flamboyant and larger than themselves? Sounds pretty gay to me.
Madison Kirkman
This story originally appeared in our Queer Issue on June 4, 2025.
Photos by Madison Kirkman
When I go out to low tides around Seattle, my gaydar pings incessantly. Am I imagining it? Is it wishful thinking? Or are there actually a lot of queer folks at low tides?
I asked fellow queer low-tide enthusiasts, like Wendy Elisheva Somerson, who goes by Wes, if they also noticed this queer phenomenon.
“Oh, yeah, I do,” they confirmed. “You’re not making it up. There is 100 percent a connection, and there are always gaggles of queers down there.”
Nearshore worker and low-tide diehard, Orian Grant, has seen the growing trend in their 12 years of tide pooling. “At low tide, I’m seeing more queers showing up in groups than I’ve ever seen before.” Orian also mentions, “I think the sciences in general demand a certain kind of attention to yourself, and I think that might invite more people who are open-minded or who have a queer identity, just naturally.” They also point out the lack of physical accessibility in the intertidal zone “really excludes a lot of our comrades.” It’s the only thing Orian doesn’t like about tide pooling.
Hill Ossip has also clocked this queer presence. “It’s an unspoken thing,” says Hill. “Seeing all the different sea life and the millions of different ways that life exists beyond our human structures is really affirming. Because there is no one way to be.”
