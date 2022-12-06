I recently split from a committed, monogamous, extremely long-term relationship. I'm now exploring the dating scene as someone who has never dated online prior to this year. I’m a woman with kids, and I'm not looking for another parent. I want to keep things casual. I haven't had any boyfriends yet, just a couple of regular dicks. I keep getting pissed at my regular dicks for making me feel like I'm not the most important thing in their lives, which is kind of the whole point of keeping things casual. Do you have any slutting advice?

Divorced And Meeting People

Do I have any slutting advice? Oh, honey. There’s 30 years’ worth of advice for sluts in the archives of Savage Love and the Savage Lovecast. But here’s a little slutty advice just for you…

Casual relationships are still relationships, DAMP. So, even if you’re not the most important thing in the life of some man whose dick you’re sitting on regularly—and you know it and you’re keeping your expectations and demands in check—you shouldn’t be made to feel like the least important thing in his life either. If a guy can’t be considerate, if he can’t be respectful (of your time) and grateful (for your pussy), stop sitting on that dick. Even if the dick is spectacular, DAMP, go find another seat. Because being kind to a sex partner—casual or committed, regular or irregular—is a very low bar, DAMP, and you shouldn’t put up with men who can’t be bothered to clear it.

That said, DAMP...

