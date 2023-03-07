1. You suggested stocking up on abortion pills NOW for friends in the future because they could wind up being banned. I naively thought a ban would never happen. Now, as you probably know, it's on the verge of being banned nationwide any day due to the lawsuit in Texas. It looks like I'd need to go to a doctor to get them and I don’t want to have to lie about needing them. Is there any other way to get them?

Go to PlanCPills.org!

2. I look okay, I make good money, I have my own place, and I’m nice. But no one wants me, and no one stays, because I’m autistic. Everyone says, "Just get out there," but it doesn't work. I want a real relationship, but I would settle for an escort. But I don't want to get robbed or killed. Everyone says, "Just get out there," but it doesn't work.

I can’t give explicit advice about finding escorts...

Click here to read the rest of this week's Mini Savage Love (free-to-all).

Want to read the rest and get in on the comments? Subscribe now to get every question, every week, the complete Savage Love archives, access to comments, special events, and much more!

Vivamus dui velit, vehicula non sodales a, aliquet sit amet orci. In lorem nulla, porttitor a nibh ac, auctor sodales libero. Phasellus sit amet consectetur urna, sed congue neque. Mauris a commodo arcu, sed commodo libero. Nam vel orci sapien. Pellentesque ac magna hendrerit, efficitur purus dapibus, facilisis est. Maecenas tortor ante, lacinia eget ante vitae, aliquet interdum tortor. Suspendisse potenti. Morbi quis bibendum arcu.