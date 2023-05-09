A woman suddenly started having orgasms while using the elliptical machine at the gym. To help explain this potentially embarrassing phenomenon, Dan brings on Dr. Debby Herbenick, author of The Coregasm Workout: The Revolutionary Method for Better Sex Through Exercise. And now you have a new goal.

A domme woman and her bi male sub are having trouble trying to find a male unicorn. They have time constraints, and they live in a suburb, not a city. The guys they meet either can’t get it up or ghost them. He is impatient to enjoy some male attention. How can they find the man of their three-way dreams?

On the Magnum, Dan brings on author and comedian Jolenta Greenberg. Jolenta co-hosts: How to be Fine, which analyzes self-help and wellness culture. They talk about how men are getting bamboozled into this genre as well as women, and you’ll enjoy a lengthy discussion about stinky dicks. And for you who insist on watching television, a discussion on how to pretend you’re familiar with something called “Real Housewives.”

Finally, a woman’s aunt is so excited to embrace her newly discovered lesbianism that she is neglecting her infirmed husband. The uncle wants to keep it a secret and the aunt is over-sharing on social media. What is our poor caller to do?

She did the right thing! She recorded her question and sent it to us. You can, too, here:





Want to read the rest and get in on the comments? Subscribe now to get every question, every week, the complete Savage Love archives, access to comments, special events, and much more!

Vivamus dui velit, vehicula non sodales a, aliquet sit amet orci. In lorem nulla, porttitor a nibh ac, auctor sodales libero. Phasellus sit amet consectetur urna, sed congue neque. Mauris a commodo arcu, sed commodo libero. Nam vel orci sapien. Pellentesque ac magna hendrerit, efficitur purus dapibus, facilisis est. Maecenas tortor ante, lacinia eget ante vitae, aliquet interdum tortor. Suspendisse potenti. Morbi quis bibendum arcu.