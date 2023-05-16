A small-time influencer has just been propositioned by an aspiring “pay pig” asking her to be his findom. He backed up this offer with $5 for coffee. Enticing! Should she do it? And if so, what are the rules in keeping the relationship lucrative and ethical?

The other day? This guy was wanking? And guess what came out of his wiener along with the usual stuff? Blood! This call is disgusting. But Dan answers it, and manages to make it even grosser.

On the Magnum, uh oh! It’s time for a Second Opinion. Meredith Goldstein is a good one to consult, as she hosts the Love Letters podcast and writes an advice column for the Boston Globe. She and Dan talk about how hard it is when one person in a relationship wants kids and the other doesn’t, the grief of breaking up, and (ulp!) keeping fit for your partner.

And, a lad with a charming Irish accent asks if the camming he’s been doing on and off for eight years is a form of cheating on his long-term partner.

