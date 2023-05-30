A woman feels guilty that she’s only interested in tall men. How can she weed out the little fellas?

Our guest this week is author Matt Baume, who discusses his fantastic book—Hi Honey, I’m Homo—which looks at queer history through the lens of old TV shows. Shows like Soap, Bewitched and All in the Family grappled with gayness in secret and overt ways that reflect the historical context of when they aired. And because this is the Savage Lovecast, Dan makes Matt answer a question about fucking trees. Some of the convo is on the Micro, and all of it is on the Magnum.

A man plans to propose to his girlfriend. His mom died when he was very young, leaving behind a diamond in his dad’s care. His dad really wants him to give this diamond to his fiancé, but the caller doesn’t want to. What should he do?

And, a woman is begging you. Please, please, please, if you have a penis, can you wash it before you plan to use it? And wash your underpants, too?

Check out Hi Honey, I’m Homo at Gaysitcoms.com.

Want to read the rest and get in on the comments? Subscribe now to get every question, every week, the complete Savage Love archives, access to comments, special events, and much more!

Vivamus dui velit, vehicula non sodales a, aliquet sit amet orci. In lorem nulla, porttitor a nibh ac, auctor sodales libero. Phasellus sit amet consectetur urna, sed congue neque. Mauris a commodo arcu, sed commodo libero. Nam vel orci sapien. Pellentesque ac magna hendrerit, efficitur purus dapibus, facilisis est. Maecenas tortor ante, lacinia eget ante vitae, aliquet interdum tortor. Suspendisse potenti. Morbi quis bibendum arcu.