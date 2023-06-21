Ah. The old jizz-on-the-couch problem. This time it’s a 13 year-old boy just learning about the wonders of his youthful body. His mother wishes he would learn about socks and tissues.

We’ve been hearing the word “narcissistic” hurled at exes a lot these days. But it is a genuine psychiatric disorder, and a rare one. Dan chats with Rebecca Fishbein, who wrote an article in Bustle about therapy-speak and how it’s been weaponized lately.

On the Magnum, Dan brings back sociology professor Kelsy Burke to talk about her new book—The Pornography Wars. They talk about the many enemies arrayed against porn throughout history, how porn and porn addiction get defined, and they advise a caller on whether he should tell his jealous girlfriend that he occasionally watches homemade porn of his exes.

And, somehow a gay man in the South doesn’t know if there are apps that help people in open relationships meet and get laid.







