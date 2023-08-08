Oh Lordy, hear the tale of the twisted teen! He’s been sneaking into neighbors’ houses and stealing their sex toys, including some from elderly women. How dangerous is this kid? Should someone call the cops? How can his long-suffering mother correct him and end this behavior?

What do you do when you’re disgusted by your girlfriend squirting? What do you do when you’re repulsed by your boyfriend coming in your mouth? Two separate calls; one conundrum.

On the Magnum, Dan and Atlantic writer Faith Hill confront the misconception that rebound relationships are inferior or doomed. Hill brings up research showing that rebounds can help people heal from break ups and often blossom into long-term relationships themselves.

A TOTAL NERD (with a girlfriend) has built himself a makeshift sex robot. Using a fleshlight, VR goggles, and maybe paperclips, the caller wonders if jacking it into this bride of Frankenstein is an act of infidelity.





