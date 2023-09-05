We open the show with two questions from people who think they are aromantic. One of them is a woman with two sweet boyfriends who worries she’s not giving each of them what they deserve. The other is a gay man who has never felt the jolt and tingle of new love. Will he ever be swept off his feet?

Our caller is starting a woman-only book club reading works by, for, and about women. A male friend of hers offered to be their naked servant, making drinks and offering snacks to the clothed attendees. The caller is delighted to make this happen, but there’s a hitch…

On the Magnum, we suspect that some of you might have Relationship OCD. Dan interviews Sheva Rajaee, who literally wrote the book about it. They talk about how we put irrational expectations on relationships (the myth of “The One,” for example ) and how anxiety can govern our romantic lives rather than good ole intuition.

And, a man has a big, big crush on his co-worker. She is crushing right back. However! She is married with four little kids. Their industry is high-pressure, unique, and they work closely together. They haven’t consummated their attraction for each other yet. But for how long can he live in limbo?

