I'm reading you from Italy, and I could really use your advice. About four years ago, I started dating a girl who I've been living with for the past two months. Since I've known her, she has been suffering from periods of depression and anxiety, although I didn’t know it when we first started to date. She used to spend a lot of time in therapy and continues to take medication. It has been very tough for both of us, and I even ended up talking to a psychologist for a while.

I was immediately captivated by her sensitivity, her sweetness, and the way she sees things. In many ways, she completes me. But soon after the beginning stages of our relationship, our connection lost its passionate side almost entirely, mainly due to the medication she's taking but also because of her anxieties related to the fear of pain in her intimate areas. I've tried to accept this while encouraging her to see specialists who could alleviate her fears. I've also been encouraging her to resume her conversations with her psychologist, which she stopped about three months ago.

What should I do? I don't want to breakup with her. I care about her and believe that with time, things will get better, but right now there is a significant void in our relationship.

Vexed Over Intimate Decline

You’re not fucking, right?

