A masochistic woman is happily paired with her sadist. They both love it when he bites her. But lately, she’s become more sensitive, maybe because she stopped taking hormonal birth control. In the past few sessions, she had to use her safe word, and he’s beginning to sulk. How can they get back to the rough love-bites they both crave?

Thirty-three: That’s how many of a woman’s eggs are sitting in a test tube somewhere, awaiting fertilization. She is in her mid 30s, and she is about to marry her 42-year-old boyfriend. Neither of them particularly want kids, but they might someday. How can she tell if she’ll ever want children?

On the Magnum, Dan speaks with French philosopher and author Manon Garcia about her new book, “The Joy of Consent: A Philosophy of Sex.”

A gay man in his 40s isn’t very close to his 18-year-old nephew. But now that the boy has come out, the caller wonders if he should reach out with some avuncular advice about PrEP, monkeypox, and other adult subjects he’ll need to know as a gay man.

