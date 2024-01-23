I was seeing this guy for about four months. We were pretty much dating, doing all of the normal boyfriend/girlfriend stuff. Everything was going great up until last night when he told me he feels all of these feelings for me, but they don't mean anything because he's felt this same way about others, but nothing has ever worked out. He told me that whatever we have “isn't enough.” I'm not sure what that even means. But last night he also told me that he loves me and yet he still left. I'm so confused. Do you have any insight?

What The Fuck

But first…

Polyamory is having a moment. The New York Times, The New Yorker, New York Magazine, and The New York Post have all run big stories about polyamorous relationships in the last two weeks. Hell, even the ladies on The View are arguing about it. The talk about polyamory has suddenly gotten so loud that some conservatives — not usually the kind of people prone to conspiratorial thinking (cough cough) — are convinced it’s a plot.

