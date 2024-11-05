We’re giving you a break from whatever stressful stuff is going on this week to bring you some of the more…interesting calls we’ve collected.

A man’s girlfriend wants to try saline injections on her breasts for a “24 hour boob job.” The question is, can he safely do the injecting?

A woman’s cat is grieving the loss of her longtime companion, a small dog. Now the kinky feline is demanding unspeakable rough treatment and her “owner” is neither G, G, nor G and does NOT consent.

Happy Soft Cock Week to all who celebrate! Our guest is “professional cuddler” Michelle Renee, who is helping to launch a worldwide celebration of the penis in repose. She offers a kind and loving perspective on a topic that really needn’t cause so much anxiety.

On the Magnum, Dan chats with Paul Rosenberg, founder and manager of Rain City Jacks, a private, non-profit jack-off club in Seattle. As we speak, men are gathering to masturbate together. Dan and Paul talk about the 20-year history of the club, how a whopping 10% of the patrons are straight, and how communal masturbation brings people together in the best way. Also, what happens to all the jiz?

And, in the darker corners of Salt Lake City, there are kinky parties going on with bizarre contraptions meant to deliver a world of forbidden pleasure. Unfortunately, it just made the caller puke her guts out.

