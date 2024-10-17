17. DON’T BLAME THE NAME: Many great films have been poo-pooed because of dumb titles. It’s time to let go of your judgment and enjoy one of those.

Uncle Peckerhead

Four reasons to look past the stupid name and watch Uncle Peckerhead:

1. It’s a fun and splattery blood-filled comedy horror movie.

Duh, a DIY punk band from New Jersey, is about to head out on their first tour but whoops! Their wheels just got repo’d. In order to make their first show, Duh trusts a seemingly friendly van-owning stranger named Peckerhead (“It’s what my daddy called me every day until he died”) to be their driver/roadie for the week-long journey. All he wants in return is some money for food and gas. The catch? Every night at midnight he turns into a man-eating monster.

And he is not demure nor mindful when feasting. Hey throws guts all around the room! He splatters blood across the walls and floor! He pulls man’s head gets pulled off his body with the spine still attached! It’s all so gory, but also done with so much enthusiasm you can’t help but laugh while gagging.

2. Folks from the Chris Gethard universe are in it!

Chris Gethard is hilarious and The Chris Gethard Show never should’ve been cancelled. See Shannon O'Neill and David Bluvband from the CGS in Uncle Peckerhead!

3. The music rips!

The fictional band, Duh, is fronted by Jeff Riddle of the non-fictional band Five Hundred Bucks. They sound like as if Uncle Peckerhead ate a member of Green Day, RVIVR, the Menzingers, and Lucero, and they all started a new band in Peckerhead’s stomach. Some of the songs in the movie appear on Five Hundred Bucks’ 2022 album $500, which you can hear/buy/love on Bandcamp. (You can also buy Duh merch.)

4. A man-eating monster gets projectile diarrhea after eating a band of shitty pseudo-screamo douchebags, and it! Is! Hilarious!

Enough said.

Best quote: “Some people taste like dog shit and then other people taste like watermelon sherbet.”

Snack suggestion: Extra Toasty Cheeze-Its aka the ultimate road trip snack

The Stranger is participating in Scarecrow Video’s Psychotronic Challenge all month long! Every October, Scarecrow puts together a list of cinematic themes and invites folks to follow along and watch a horror, sci-fi, or fantasy flick that meets the criteria. This year, Stranger staffers are joining the fun and we’re sharing our daily recommendations here on Slog! Read more about Scarecrow’s 2024 challenge—and get the watch list—here. And you can track our daily recommendations here! 💀