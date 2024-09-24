She slept with a lad who didn’t wear a condom when he said he would, came inside her, and wouldn’t help pay for Plan B. The hitch? He’s great in bed, and she is hard up. Should she sleep with him again, if he promises to be a good boy?

A caller challenges Dan on his personal dislike of massages. “How can this possibly be?” asks the caller.

The Lovecast's guest this week is the brilliant psychotherapist and New York Times bestselling author Esther Perel. Dan and Esther talk about infidelity, how monogamous relationships can turn into police states, and the difference between sex and eroticism—among many other things. A chunk of this conversation on the Micro, but there’s a lot more on the Magnum.

It’s the classic bait 'n’ switch. A queer man met his wife via Feeld, where she claimed to be interested adventurous sex. Now that they’re married, they are monogamous, vanilla, and the caller is tearing his hair out. They are doing all the therapy. What they aren’t doing is having amazing kinky sex.

