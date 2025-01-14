There are only a few days left to participate in our annual sex survey!

Thousands of Stranger readers have already spilled their sexy beans and answered questions like, "What's the sexiest thing you did in 2024?" "How many days per week do you watch porn?" "Have you ever participated in an orgy?" "Do you use any medication or supplements to help your performance, e.g. Viagra, Addyi, those gas station horny pills, poppers?"

It only takes about seven minutes to complete, and it is an excellent distraction from all the awful things happening in the world!

The survey will close at 11:59 pm on Friday, January 17. At that point, we'll crunch numbers, compile data, calculate graphs, and share all the results in our Love & Sex issue on February 5. (The issue will also be filled with your Valentines, btw!)

So tell us: Do you sext? What is one sex act you want to accomplish before you die? What kinks are you into? Have you humped on the Seattle Pacific University campus? Your answers are completely anonymous, so don't be shy!

Create your own user feedback survey

(Click here if the embedded survey above isn't loading.)