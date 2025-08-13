The National Guard Has Landed: US troops arrived in Washington DC last night on Trump’s orders to put a stop to “crime, bloodshed, bedlam and squalor and worse” in a city where crime is at a 30-year low. According to known liar Karoline Leavitt, “...850 officers and agents were surged across the city. They made a total of 23 arrests, including multiple other contacts.” At least one of those arrests was for “fare evasion,” the most violent crime of all crimes. The subway literally cried. It was heartbreaking. Leavitt added that they will “relentlessly pursue and arrest every violent criminal in the district.” Remember that’s what they said about immigrants, too. But more than 70 percent of the tens of thousands of detainees arrested so far this year had NO CRIMINAL CONVICTIONS.

Here in the Other Washington: ICE arrests have dropped 25 percent between June and July 29 But according to the Seattle Times, “The 218 immigrants arrested in Washington in July still represent more than any other month but June since September 2023, which is as far back as the data goes.”

Speaking of Becoming a (Even More of a) Surveillance State at an Alarming Pace: On September 2 the Seattle City Council will consider a proposal to install more police cameras throughout the city. New cameras would be added to Capitol Hill around East Pike and Cal Anderson Park, the stadium district (in time for FIFA World Cup next year), and the area around Garfield High School. Mayor Harrell loves the idea; Mayor Harrell sucks.

The Numbers Prove He Sucks: The latest election results still show Katie Wilson triumphantly holding 50.71 percent of the vote in last week’s primaries. As for the rest of the Stranger’s endorsements: All but two candidates we endorsed are winning their races. (Why didn’t you listen to us about Kim-Khánh Văn, you ding-dongs?!?) Am I bragging? Yes.

Yet Another Horrifying Headline Related to Our Government’s Obsession with Other People’s Bodies: Gerika Mudra, an 18-year-old cis woman in Minnesota, is suing Buffalo Wild Wings for discrimination after a server allegedly harassed her in the women’s restroom. They would not let her leave until she “proved” her gender by unzipping her hoodie to show her breasts.

Trump Will Meet With Putin: The two are scheduled to meet at a US military base in Anchorage on Friday to discuss ending the war in Ukraine. Trump has reportedly said Russia will face “very severe” consequences if it doesn’t stop attacks. He said the same thing in January. And April. Today, Trump is also talking to Volodymyr Zelensky and other European leaders.

In Other Alaska News: A “glacial outburst” is “threatening significant flooding” in Juneau. This has happened every August for the past three years, with last year’s 15.99-foot flood surge damaging more than 100 homes. CNN confirms the consistent issue is “yet another consequence of climate change due to fossil fuel pollution.” Morons say, “No it isn’t.” Coincidentally, this Trump administration is deleting far more environmental data than the first one did.

One Last Trumpdate: President Idiot announced this year’s Kennedy Center Honorees and the list includes George Strait, Michael Crawford, Gloria Gaynor, Kiss and Sylvester Stallone. Honestly shocked that Big Balls didn’t make the cut.

ICYMI: On Friday night, a fire burned through the Get Nice Gallery and other studios and businesses in Ballard Commons on Market Street. Get Nice staff had just finished hanging a show that was supposed to open during Ballard Art Walk on Saturday. Most, if not all of the artwork in the building has been destroyed. Vivian McCall has the details here.

If You’re Looking for an Entertaining Read: Laura Loomer’s deposition in her suit against Bill Maher is full of gems and Anna Bower is sharing some highlights on Bluesky. (I will not use the word “skeet.”)

“What is your basis for saying she puts roast beef in her pockets and in her pants?” I don’t even know where to begin. You just have to read these two pages.



Related: Here’s a free, brilliant idea for the taking.

The first drag performer in Seattle to star in a staged reading of this court transcript will become a legend.



Wake Up, Babe, a New Ancient Whale Just Dropped: Scientists say they have uncovered a new species of whale by way of a 25-million-year-old fossil in Australia. The Janjucetus dullardi was “deceptively cute” (same) and “essentially a little whale with big eyes and a mouth full of sharp, slicing teeth.” Sounds neat!

So Did The Album News We Need: Hallelujah! This week, the big news we’ve all been waiting for was finally announced. We’re finally getting the new music we need, the new music we deserve, the new music we’ve been patiently waiting years for. That’s right, BLACK EYES ARE BACK! The Washington DC punk band will release Hostile Design on Dischord Records on October 11—it’s their first release since 2004’s Cough. I fucking love this band so much. I cannot wait. It was produced by Fugazi’s Ian Mackaye, engineered by Don Godwin, and this morning they gave us a taste with the song “Pestilence.”