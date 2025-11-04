Trump Endorsed Cuomo: “You really have no choice,” Trump says. New Yorkers do, actually, and it seems pretty likely that more of them will select Zohran Mamdani as their mayor.

I hope you will select Katie Wilson as yours. Please don’t make us endure another four years of Bruce Harrell, a man who thinks being the mayor is standing at a podium and announcing something. His case for mayor is basically: I should be mayor. He may be from here, and he may have a compelling personal story, but God, this guy SUCKS. Wilson may not be very charismatic, but she actually wants this city to be a better place. We have other endorsements, which you can read here. Turnout is never great, but it’s also not great this year.

PSA: Seriously, don’t mail your ballot today. Due to new USPS postmarking rules, it probably won’t be counted, officials say. Go to a drop box instead. Take someone cute with you. Make a date of it. Then, make sweet love to celebrate the democratic process.

Former VP Dick Cheney Dead: The Machiavellian warhawk died from a combination of pneumonia, cardiac disease, and vascular disease. He was 84. Cheney backed the Iraq war, even when the facts and the people were not with him. He defended the surveillance state he helped set up after 9/11. He was never President, but nearly had the power of one. Here’s a sendoff song:

More Election Stuff: The Urbanist wrote about six mayoral and city council elections outside Seattle that could signal broader trends in the region (friends don’t let friends vote for Mark Mullet as Mayor of Issaquah).

Weather: It’ll be partly sunny, with a high near 56. There’s a slight chance of rain between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

He’s got a GREAT ASS record, so naturally, Mariner Cal Raleigh is finalist for MVP of the American League. Baseball is more Nathalie’s department than mine, but The Seattle Times writes that Raleigh’s season may never be replicated by another catcher. He led the MLB in homers and the American League in RBIs. He broke Mickey Mantle’s record for most homers by a switch-hitter in one season. I have only one thing to say to Cal and his teammates this year.

ICE: Washingtonians have reported that State Troopers asking for immigration documents during traffic stops, but the troopers have no record of that happening—which means they're probably unmarked ICE officers. So state officials have these recommendations: if you're being pulled over by an unmarked law enforcement vehicle, turn on your hazard lights and drive to a public area (they recommend the nearest fire or police station). If you can't figure out whether or not they're actually law enforcement, call 911. But for an Issaquah community that's been rocked by these arrests recently, none of these options feel safe. KUOW has more.

Crumbs: The federal government will only pay partial SNAP benefits this month, which is great news for the tens of millions of Americans who were planning on only partially eating this month. It’s unclear when these benefits are going out, but it could take weeks. Republican Senate Majority whip John Barrasso showed his bare-ass-o when he shot down the Democrats attempt to fully fund SNAP with unused revenue from tariffs this month.

He Doesn’t Even Go Here: It’s really, really rich that a Republican party that’s going around claiming, without evidence, that Joe Biden didn’t know what pardons he was signing with autopen, is led by a man who just pardoned Changpeng Zhao, the cryptocurrency billionaire and Binance co-founder he apparently didn’t know. President Donald Trump told 60 Minutes that he heard it was a “Biden witch hunt.” It was not. Zhao committed financial crimes and, as a result, paid the biggest corporate penalties in the history of this country, according to former US Attorney General Merrick Garland. The pardon allows Zhao to run financial ventures again. The crypto crazy Trump is probably lying for his financial benefit, but it’s still rich, ya know?

Bleak: Trump is threatening military action in Nigeria. The White House said he’s been tracking this for some time. But two sources familiar with the matter told CNN that he got the idea from a Fox News story on Friday about Islamic groups allegedly targeting the country’s Christians (the killing is not limited to Christians—radical Islamic groups are killing Muslims, too). Within an hour, he was posting. Additionally, Trump threatened to pull aid to Nigeria. And in this administration, posting can soon enough become policy.

On Posting: Trump threatened to disobey the federal court order that would make the government pay any SNAP benefits. It’s unclear what will actually happen, but it’s definitely not good.

Play a Funeral March with Microwave Beeps: Duane Roberts, billionaire inventor of the frozen burrito, died in his sleep at 88.

See a Movie: Charles has a nose for a good documentary, like this dreamlike one about the 1999 WTO protests. Read all about it.

The Pokemon Police: Walmart is joining the war on scalpers on the side of children and adult nerds by limiting Pokemon card buyers to “five packs and/or boxes” “per visit.”

I’m in a dour mood. This song always does the trick.