Open your windows while you can: The heat wave gave us little relief overnight, but we have a few hours before it returns.

Another hot day is in store! Taking a look at the current temperatures this morning, its clear that not a lot of overnight relief was offered. This can compound the effects of the heat, so be sure to take care of yourself & those around you who are more vulnerable to heat. #wawx pic.twitter.com/BHZ7lLZdcJ — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 27, 2022

I know Jas covered this yesterday, but I wouldn't blame anyone if the knowledge evaporated along with the buckets of sweat we all produced in the last 24 hours. Here's a list of cooling centers throughout King County where anyone, even if you're unhoused, can try to beat the heat.

Reminder for those working outside: In case your boss lacks all humanity and hasn't told you yet, the state's Department of Labor & Industries issued revised emergency rules last month for workers during heat waves like this one. The Seattle Times has all the details. We are sure to hit the new, lower threshold of 89 degrees today, which triggers the new protections, so stay safe out there!

Enough with the snark, David: Over at the Seattle Times, in his reporting on the hottest July 26 on record, David Gutman taunts those of us who are displeased with this sweltering heat in a land devoid of A/C (but with no shortage of heat-trapping concrete) by reminding us of the pleasantly chilly days of Seattle's spring-that-never-came. Some of us moved from thousands of miles away to escape this kind of glaring, unmerciful solar radiation. None of us are in the mood for weather-related sarcasm!!

Zooming out for a second: This heat wave has experts at King County worried that we're insufficiently prepared for wildfires, particularly given the sprawl of our continued population growth out into the suburbs. You know what would also be a great way to reduce wildfire risk? Building more dense housing in our urban areas so fewer people are forced to live in the wildland-urban interface. But of course, the plan focuses entirely on adaptation and mitigation measures rather than on obvious proactive steps to avoid the risks in the first place.

Your regular reminder that we're all complicit in these assaults: As voting-age citizens of the country with the world's highest per-capita incarceration rate, we all bear responsibility for the policy choices that made possible the sexual assault of more than two dozen women in state custody. So maybe think on that the next time you consider backing a politician who wants to "create accountability" by "getting tough" on crime:

28 women held at an Indiana jail are suing after guards gave the keys to their cells to incarcerated men in exchange for a $1000 bribe, allowing the men to rape and assault the women. https://t.co/jw6rQIN4Uy — Gillian Branstetter (@GBBranstetter) July 26, 2022

Excuse me while I vomit in outrage: My body doesn't know how else to react to the headline "Assault Weapons Makers Pulled In Over $1 Billion as Violence Surged, Report Says" in the New York Times.

Sawant leads successful charge to protect abortion refugees and providers: After 5,500 people signed a petition backing the socialist city council member's legislation making Seattle a "sanctuary city" for abortion rights, the city council approved the bill yesterday. Under the new law, cops will not arrest patients seeking abortion care or the providers who treat them based on warrants from prohibition states. They're also required not to aid investigations from forced-birth prosecutors in other jurisdictions.

Seattle's Office of Inspector General to do more inspecting, generally: At the City Council's Public Safety committee meeting yesterday, the Office of Inspector General tasked with oversight of Seattle's Office of Police Accountability (OPA) announced it will now individually review complaints that OPA classifies as "contact log" cases. That classification essentially closes off any investigation into the complaint, which creates gaps in accountability for officers that South Seattle Emerald reporter Carolyn Bick has covered in detail.

Uvalde showing the country how to treat police: Parents of kids who were killed during the school shooting at Robb Elementary demanded their city council suspend every officer who was present at the school until the investigation into their failures wraps up. Administrative leave seems overly generous for a community's highly paid public employees who allowed 19 kids to die on their watch, but that's just my opinion.

Relax, China: Of all the Americans a foreign power could be worried about visiting and stirring up local pro-democracy sentiment, Nancy Pelosi would not be in my top 10. Her poetry game has really fallen off lately.

U.S. President Biden plans to speak with his Chinese counterpart Xi for the first time in four months. A potential visit to Taiwan by U.S. Speaker Pelosi looms over the talks set for Thursday, with China warning of a severe response if she travels there. https://t.co/dNFYnvxLlZ — The Associated Press (@AP) July 27, 2022

Eventually, someone needs to sue over this: The Mayor's office proceeded with plans to sweep an encampment in SODO yesterday despite the heat advisory. According to a statement from Councilmember Tammy Morales, the City did not have enough shelter capacity to bring everyone impacted by the sweep inside. Federal courts have ruled that enforcing criminal laws against trespassing or sleeping outside when insufficient shelter capacity exists violates the Constitution, so if any enterprising attorneys out there decide to challenge the Mayor's office on this policy, let me know.

Fellow pet owners, join me in reassuring Hannah that rolling over on a kitten is not something to fret about. If you own a cat, allow that cat to sleep with you, and do not wake from stabbing pain when the cat pounces on your feet at 3 am, then please, share your secrets in the comments.

serious question: can my 4 month old kitten sleep in my bed? — Hannah Krieg (@hannahkrieg) July 27, 2022

To wrap up AM, my favorite SCOTUS analysts present an evergreen question: