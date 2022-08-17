Stay cool out there! The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory that will take effect starting at noon today and last until midnight tomorrow. The wispy clouds and pleasantly warm breezes of yesterday will fade into memory as the entire Pacific Northwest drowns in its own sweat. Fall can't come soon enough.

Be careful what you wish for: We could be in for a rare third consecutive La Niña winter this year, reports The Seattle Times. If it means an end to this infernal heat, then I'm willing to deal with the climate anxiety that comes with a news story about a "once-in-a-generation" event's third hit in as many years.

Another Trump lawyer compelled to testify: This time we're talking about Jenna Ellis, who you may remember from that one time she tried to help the former president illegitimately remain in power despite losing reelection. Prosecutors in Fulton County, GA prevailed in court yesterday on a motion to order Ellis to appear before a special grand jury looking into just how "perfect" Trump's phone call to Georgia's Secretary of State really was.

The expected has come to pass:

Rep. Liz Cheney, one of Donald Trump’s most outspoken critics, lost her GOP primary in Wyoming to Harriet Hageman, her Trump-backed challenger. Cheney voted to impeach Trump over the Capitol insurrection and is vice chair of the Jan. 6 House committee. https://t.co/Y0NvDPOAN9 pic.twitter.com/786YOy82ns August 17, 2022

Again with this nonsense, Meta? For years, the social media giant formerly known as Facebook has been trying to resist regulation from Washington's campaign finance watchdogs. Yesterday, they kicked their legal nihilism up a notch in their latest doomed legal battle with Attorney General Bob Ferguson. In short, they want to sell online political ads without properly disclosing who paid for them. Rather than spend some of their billions to develop a compliance system in accordance with the same disclosure requirements that small newspapers in Washington have managed to provide for decades, Meta's latest legal filing asks a King County judge to strike down those disclosure requirements entirely. Good luck with that.

Florida cannot sink into the ocean fast enough:

Florida appeals court affirms an order prohibiting a parentless 16-year-old from terminating her pregnancy on the grounds that she has not proved she is mature enough to get an abortion. So the state will force her to have a child instead. https://t.co/1UqnPUErG0 pic.twitter.com/z8uMmAoxub — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) August 16, 2022

Just cancel the loans already, Joe: People with student loans will find out "soon" if the government plans to extend the moratorium on repayments, reports KING 5. The current pause expires on August 31, and few people expect this president to be so out of touch that he'd require people to resume payments with less than two weeks' notice right before a midterm election. But this all raises the question: if the economy hasn't collapsed without people making payments on these loans for more than two years, then why shouldn't we just cancel them all together?

No, cancel ALL the student loans: The US Department of Education announced yesterday that they're cancelling $3.9 billion in student loans for 208,000 people who ITT Tech defrauded when it lied to them about their ability to get a job or transfer credits from the for-profit "school." Good start, just $1,750,000,000 to go.

Homegrown engages in some truly Orwellian union-busting: As labor reporter Conor Kelley wrote last week, the Seattle-based sandwich company installed new cameras in its delivery trucks that surveil its drivers' every movement in what employees call retaliation for their decision to form a union. Employees asked for better vehicle maintenance and increased wages. After the company ignored those demands and turned its trucks into Panopticons-on-wheels, workers announced a one-day strike today.

They're not alone: Workers across the country are fed up with low wages and poor working conditions, according to a new Gallup poll. The survey found that half of respondents are stressed, and one in five "battles anger or sadness during the day," reports CBS News.

Groundbreaking economic news: Paying people more makes them willing to work harder. Shocker.

Walmart says paying their workers higher wages is paying off.



After giving an hourly wage raise to 565,000 workers last fall, "we've seen labor productivity metrics improve" across stores and warehouses, Walmart's CFO said on the firm's earnings call today. August 16, 2022

Nothing to see here: Just China announcing they are sending troops to Russia to hold some "joint exercises" at the end of the month. Something tells me they don't mean Pilates.

*Ahem*: Ending AM with a bit of levity, a couple were arrested at an Ohio amusement park for having sex on the Giant Wheel ride. As a former amusement park employee, I can assure you that whatever diseases the couple surely contracted for exposing their bare flesh to any surface in that cesspool of tourists is punishment enough.

Ending with a shoutout to a West Coast artist: Kashika Kollaikal, daughter to Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, earned a respectable 7.4 from Pitchfork for her latest release, Apricot Angel. Here's the single from the album, "Tress Thing":