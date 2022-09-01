Good morning! Here’s a nice big regional forecast, because we love all our readers, even if you live somewhere that sucks.

Forecast high temps this afternoon, cool along the coast, still fairly warm in the interior. There will be areas of morning low clouds and patchy fog near the water and marine clouds will be persistent along the coast. pic.twitter.com/AfGf31lZTl — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 1, 2022

Nope, no voter intimidation here! Remember right before the August primary when some weirdos put signs around ballot drop boxes that said the boxes were under surveillance out of fear of ballot “harvesting?” Well, the King County Sheriff looked into it and, according to the Seattle Times, declined to charge the election bullies after an investigation.

Seattle teachers update: As I wrote yesterday, the Seattle Education Association (SEA) contract is up, and Seattle Public Schools won’t give the teachers what they want for the new one. SEA sent out a statement last night saying the union membership “agreed decisively to take a strike authorization vote.” We won’t know the results of that strike vote until Tuesday morning, according to the statement. The union says the school district can compromise with the workers “at any time” but has “chosen to force” teachers to take action.

You can go to the hospital now! For a while there, Harborview was at about 130% capacity. To deal with the overcrowding issue, Harborview announced earlier this month that it would stop admitting people who didn’t need urgent care and send those people off to different hospitals. Now that the hospital is only at 110% capacity (rookie numbers, big H), it will stop turning patients away.

Wow, does Davison love diversion? No. Absolutely not. Under the new tough-on-crime City Attorney, Ann Davison, the Seattle Community Court, which tries to help people out instead of throwing them in jail, is seeing a surge in referrals. Crosscut, reported that this isn’t because Davison switched up on us and suddenly wants to address the material conditions that cause people to commit crimes. No, no, no! She’s just making really good on her promise to prosecute way more than her predecessor. As reporter Josh Cohen wrote, “overall case filings can easily lead to more community court cases.”

Cringe! Seattle Times Editorial Board continues to pick out its eye boogers, tip-tap-type on what I imagine is a typewriter they got as a present from the actual devil, and annoy me. The ed board sounded off on the divide between labor and business on the issue of managing the City’s proposed cannabis equity think tank, which I wrote about earlier this week. They are so mad that a nonprofit closely associated with UFCW 3000, the grocery workers' union that has organized pot shops, could lead the report on equity in some dream world.

They're acting like it's a done deal, but it's not: First of all, Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda cut the language suggesting the Mayor hire a nonprofit “such as” the UFCW group that works on these sorts of projects. And, just to emphasize that point: the Mayor will ultimately decide who runs the work group. The ed board called this alleged attempt to usher in “special interests” a “part of a disturbing trend” of labor and advocates working on laws that directly affect them. Damn, how dare the council give workers a perceived advantage in any small way. Also, very much looking forward to their op-ed decrying the council for welcoming big business to the table.

Look! We didn’t make this list!

Here are the eight cities with the largest millennial renter wage gaps. https://t.co/0m6nHUYvx8 pic.twitter.com/lhGtcwRChd — CNBC Make It (@CNBCMakeIt) August 31, 2022

The 46th LD: Progressives continue to rally around Darya Farivar, a State House candidate for the 46th Legislative District, which covers northeast Seattle. As I said in previous round ups, third-place-finisher Melissa Taylor and fifth-place-finisher Nina Martinez endorsed Farivar last week. Now, Nancy Connolly, who finished in fourth, gave Farivar her blessing. That’s all three of the candidates who didn’t make it past the primary. If all the voters follow the advice of their top pick, then Farivar will win in a landslide.

Stop (saying) sweeps: Capitol Hill Seattle Blog posted a story titled “Regional Homelessness Authority says progress in sweeping encampments from along I-5 in Seattle,” but according to Justin’s tweet, the King County Regional Homelessness Authority didn’t like that headline much. We are so disgusted by the word sweep. We should be much more disgusted by the action, even if you call it a “resolution.”

Row, row, row your boat: Some Seattle Kayakers did what should have been a three-day trek in just 15 hours. I know their bodies must feel wrong after that. Congrats.

Leave millennials alone: I’m feeling an anti-anti-millennial sentiment brewing as I age and realize a younger, cooler generation will one day make fun of my compulsory need to call everything “based” or “cringe.” And this CNN story about the environmental impact of millennial and Gen-Z “houseplants habits” pissed off me and my millennial elders. Many members of these two generations will never own land, and our environmental impact needs to be policed? K.

Poland wants reparations: Poland punched the numbers and claims that Germany owes them $1.3 trillion for WWII, so the country will officially ask for reparations. Germany has previously said it has made good on its WWII claims, so we’ll see how warm Germany is to Poland’s ask.

