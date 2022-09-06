A floatplane crashed into Mutiny Bay near Whidbey Island on Sunday: All ten people aboard were presumed dead when the Coast Guard suspended search operations on Monday, reports the Seattle Times.

Officials have released the names of those onboard the plane traveling from Friday Harbor to Renton. Those presumed dead include Spokane civil rights activist Sandy Williams, Washington vintner Ross Andrew Mickel of Ross Andrew Winery, his wife, Lauren Hilty, and their 22-month-old son, Remy. Save for the body of one woman and some debris from the plane, searchers have found very little of the wreck, which they now believe has settled 150 to 200-feet deep on the seafloor.

The U.S. Coast Guard has released the names of the people on the seaplane that crashed into the Puget Sound off Washington's Whidbey Island on Sunday.



"The Coast Guard offers its deepest sympathies to those who lost a loved one in this tragedy."https://t.co/4cBcoYEADJ pic.twitter.com/8qTZEK1E7w — KATU News (@KATUNews) September 6, 2022

For people itchin' to get their Omicron boosters, your time has come: Last week, the FDA approved Pfizer's Omicron shot for people 12 and older and Moderna's Omicron shot for people 18 and older. In order to receive the booster, it must be at least two months after your primary or booster vaccinations, reports KING 5. Appointments are open now, and you find them using the state's Vaccine Locator.

The future of Pacific Place is looking ... empty: According to the Puget Sound Business Journal, the vacant mall will no longer go through a $260 million redevelopment plan from Hudson Pacific to turn it into a mixed-use office and retail building. Better than putting in another Victoria's Secret, imo!

10 killed, 18 injured in a mass stabbing in Saskatchewan: Early on Sunday morning, police said they received reports of several stabbings in Weldon and at the James Cree Nation, reports WaPo. In total, cops are investigating "at least 13 crime scenes" as one suspect, Damien Sanderson, turned up dead and another, his brother Myles, remains at large. Cops have turned up no motive yet as the country reels from "one of its deadliest cases of mass violence."

The United Kingdom gets a new prime minister: The forever fumbling leader of the Conservative party, Boris Johnson, will be replaced by foreign secretary Liz Truss, who took office today. She nabbed the position by appealing the party's right wing, promising to slash taxes and roll back state interventionism—as if that didn't get the UK exactly where it is now. The BBC says Truss is facing "immediate pressure" to act on the UK's cost-of-living crisis and the threat of a recession. Good luck, Liz.

VOX POP OF THE DAY goes to this woman who responded Liz Truss winning the Conservative leadership with “uhhhhhfhghghghhhh.” pic.twitter.com/H8r0y8bvHd — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 6, 2022

Seattle Public School teachers are prepping for a strike over working conditions, pay: On Labor Day, over a 100 educators gathered at Judkins Park to make signs for what looks to be imminent strike, reports the Seattle Times. Today, they'll find out whether they have enough votes to authorize a strike. Then it's on the Seattle Education Association and Seattle Public Schools to make a deal before Wednesday, the first day of school, after teachers rejected a memorandum of understanding that would send them back to work with no contract. Meanwhile, the Kent School District has still not reached a deal with their teachers after negotiations fell through on Monday.

And in Uvalde, Texas: Robb Elementary—the site of a mass slaughtering of two teachers and 19 children—will not reopen, but, unsurprisingly, many students who were there that day refuse to go back into classrooms.

Washington Republican Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley scrubbed her website of a section doubting the 2020 election results: Axios says Smiley is one of several GOP congressional candidates that have scraped their sites of "hardline" anti-abortion stances or election conspiracy theories after the primary. Even though Smiley's spokesperson told Axios that the candidate believes Biden is "our duly elected President," Smiley still wouldn't clearly say if Joe was "fairly" or "legitimately" elected during a CNN interview. Nice.

Speaking of alternative facts: Trump's Mar-a-Lago drama continues after a federal judge approved the former president's request to appoint an "independent arbiter to review a trove of materials seized last month" from his Florida estate, reports The New York Times. Judge Aileen M. Cannon also barred the Department of Justice from using seized materials for any "investigative purpose" until the documents have been reviewed. Got that famous Nixon line bouncing around in my head...

Seattle Storm lose to Las Vegas Aces in overtime Game 3 thriller on Sunday: The final score was 110-98, and the Aces are now only one win away from reaching the WNBA Finals. The Aces' A'ja Wilson led the pack, scoring 34 points and 11 rebounds, reports Yahoo Sports. The two teams meet again today for Game 4, in what could be Storm legend Sue Bird's final contest after announcing her intention to retire earlier this season.

🚨Here's the final 6.9 seconds of the 4th quarter between Las Vegas & Seattle!🚨 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #WNBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/lMxlAIkqXf — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) September 4, 2022

This sounds like bad news ... Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a presidential address that the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant is "one step away from a radiation disaster" after Russian shelling damaged its last power transmission line, reports The Hill.

It's a no-go for Artemis I: A test launch of a rocket and unmanned spacecraft was abandoned by NASA over the weekend after crews discovered a liquid hydrogen leak, reports CNN. The team will once again try to shoot the human-made object from the Kennedy Space Center up to the stars sometimes in September or October.

ICYMI: 27 artifacts have been seized by federal authorities from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan after assertions that the items—worth $13 million—had been looted. Shocker! The New York Times has the story. British Museum, you're on watch.

And just a heads up: If you were planning to take in the final days of summer this week from Discovery Park beaches, then you might want to change your plans. According to the Seattle Times, the north and south beaches will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday "due to construction work at the West Point Treatment Plant."

Actually, let's take a quick peek at the weather: I will never protest an 88-degree Saturday!

Lots of sunshine in the next week. A little warmer today, cooler Wednesday & Thursday then summer returns Friday & Saturday. An 85°+ day in September is uncommon for Seattle w/80 occurrences in 77 years. 34 out of the 77 yrs (44%) had 0 85°+ days. A little cooler Sunday. #wawx pic.twitter.com/PSyt8Muq8p — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 6, 2022

For your listening pleasure: Enumclaw's "Park Lodge," off their upcoming debut album Save the Baby.