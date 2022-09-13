You've got a deal: After a four-day strike, Seattle Public Schools and the Seattle Education Association have reached a tentative agreement that may finally allow school to start, reports the Seattle Times. No official start date has been announced as educators still need to vote on the deal today. Once approved, the new contract will be made available to the public.

Seaplane wreckage found in Mutiny Bay: Authorities used side scan sonar to find the debris of a plane that crashed two weekends ago and killed 10 people, reports KOMO. Still, getting to the wreckage isn't going to be easy as crews have to fight a strong current, and the debris is located 190 feet below the water's surface. KOMO says officials "need to use a remotely operated vehicle to recover the wreckage."

NTSB, in coordination with NOAA and the University of Washington’s Applied Physics Laboratory, has located the wreckage of the DHC-3 Turbine Otter that crashed off Whidbey Island, Washington on September 4. https://t.co/FMkZFGwZnu pic.twitter.com/8LsFVj2LZ8 — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) September 13, 2022

OOOooOOOOoooooOO: A federal grand jury has subpoenaed over 30 people closely associated with Donald Trump in their investigation of alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election, reports CBS News. Sources told the news division that the investigation is "huge," as people associated with the Trump campaign, low-level staffers, and former White House aides all got served last week. Whatever, it's just a subpoena, but the move is a "significant escalation" in the DOJ's inspection of shit that went down over the election. Do I think justice will actually be served? Of course not!

Jean-Luc Godard is dead: The legendary director of the French New Wave died by assisted suicide in Rolle, Switzerland, reports the New York Times. A representative told the Times that Godard had been suffering from "multiple disabling pathologies" and "decided with a great lucidity, as he had all his life, to say 'Now, it's enough.'" Godard's influence on the medium of film is profound and deserves more space than I can afford in this AM. Maybe watch Bande à part today if it's been a while since you've seen it.

Jean-Luc Godard. Freedom with a camera. This, from Bande à part, is one of the all-time great movie dancespic.twitter.com/Izqk5Bf5YO — David Jays (@mrdavidjays) September 13, 2022

Bummer: The Pacific Northwest cherry crop this year was the smallest harvest in 14 years, reports KOMO. That weird spring snowstorm back in April really did a number on the summer stone fruit—130,000 tons went to market this year as opposed to the "normal" amount of 210,000 tons.

"Oh brother, this guy stinks!" Sen. Lindsey Graham, ever greedy for attention, plans to introduce a national abortion ban in Congress, prohibiting the medical procedure after 15 weeks, reports The Guardian. This is the sixth fucking time the South Carolina senator has proposed such a measure, but this time it's more strict. (Previous iterations of his bill have banned abortion at 20 weeks.) It's likely not to pass out of the Senate, but it will—hopefully—only serve as a reminder that Graham is a sniveling idiot.

Are you excited for the West Seattle Bridge reopening? The big day is set for this Sunday, September 18. According to West Seattle Blog, the Seattle Department of Transportation is still mum on exactly what time the bridge will officially reopen, but Metro buses definitely won't use the high bridge until Monday. SDOT has a blog post on the finishing touches crews are carrying out before the christening if you're into that kind of thing. I truly never thought this day would come!

And I—oop: A group of students, faculty, and staff are suing Seattle Pacific University's board of trustees over their anti-LGBT policy that prohibits people in same-sex relationships from having a full-time job at the university, reports KING 5. There are 16 plaintiffs in the case who say the widely opposed policy "is a breach of their fiduciary duties that threatens to harm SPU's reputation." They are calling for SPU's board members to be removed from their positions and for any economic damages awarded to be directed to those harmed by the college's policies.

If you care: The Emmys were last night. I'll spare you the granularities and just give you the highlights—HBO's Succession took home Best Drama (no surprise) while Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso nabbed Best Comedy. The White Lotus won 10 Emmys, Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph won historic awards for writing and acting respectively, and Zendaya won for her excellent work on Euphoria. Also notable, Seattle's Jean Smart won for Best Actress in a Comedy for her role on Hacks (please watch), and Amanda Seyfried got the prize for her Elizabeth Holmes drag in The Dropout. Finally, Lee Jung-jae and Hwang Dong-hyuk won Best Actor in a Drama and Best Drama Series Director, respectively, for Squid Games, becoming the first Asian actor and director to so do. Here's the best speech:

Sheryl Lee Ralph just gave the most moving acceptance speech in #Emmys history. #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/IvNdXQx94o — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 13, 2022

The Seahawks beat Russell Wilson in his first game back with the Denver Broncos: I mean, talk about pressure.

Britney Spears says she'll "probably" never perform again: In an Instagram post, the pop singer says she's still "pretty traumatized for life" after being forced to work while under a predatory conservatorship, reports The Guardian. Now that she's free, she said she'd rather "shoot photos of myself in studios over working with the most offensive people in my life." Hear, hear!

Public sector workers are holding an informational picket today: They are currently in the midst of negotiating their 2023-25 contracts, and claim that the state continues to "willfully ignore the staffing crisis playing out across the state and budget surplus that could be used to address it." The Seattle picket will go down at 5:30 pm on the NE 92nd Street I-5 overpass in Northgate—RSVP here.

Cheers to Melissa Miranda! Food & Wine magazine named Miranda one of 11 best new chefs in the U.S. for her work at Beacon Hill's Musang, reports the Seattle Times. “Just being Filipina and representing Washington state and Seattle, those things are really exciting," she told the Times. "I can’t wait for my parents—when they find out, and how excited and proud they will be.”

Maybe wear pants? Seattle is going to look real Seattle today. Dress accordingly.

A monochrome graphic for a monochrome day ahead. Yes, our famously grey skies have returned. We may fail to reach 70 degrees for the first time in almost two months.



And, there's a chance of a world-famous Seattle sunbreak just before sunset!#wawx pic.twitter.com/QuELGit9LY — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 13, 2022

For your listening pleasure: After an extended hiatus, Kelela dropped new music and a new look. "Washed Away" is a beautiful way to say "Hello again" and I literally cried, lol. Maybe you will too: