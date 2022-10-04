Magus Books is expanding! The beloved U District used bookstore will open the Magus Annex in Wallingford next week at Open Books' old space. The Annex "intends to be a neighborhood bookshop with similar inventory on a smaller scale," says a press release announcing the expansion. While you can start browsing next Saturday, October 15, the grand opening is going down on Friday, October 28. We love to see a bookstore winning!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Magus Books (@magus.books1978)

Thank God: The Seattle Department of Transportation is giving a makeover to the Melrose Promenade this week following years of feedback on how to improve safety in that chaotic collision of streets. According to CHS Blawg, SDOT is installing a raised intersection at Melrose and E Pike, raised crosswalks on E Pine and E Pike, as well as curb bulbs and ramps on several sidewalks. My hot take is that they should close those streets to cars for good!

Washington gets $518 million in settlement with opioid distributors: We'll get the money over the next 17 years, with the first chunk of $55 million arriving on December 1, reports KOMO. Around $476 million will go towards fighting the opioid crisis, improving access to opioid overdose reversal drugs, and "providing housing, job placement, and other services for those struggling with addiction."

It definitely doesn't feel like fall: I've been so wanting to tuck into some horror movies and soup since it's that time of year, but the warm-ass weather has got me all fucked up. There's not even a lick of chill outside during the day as we continue to shatter heat records this month. And it's still smoky! Experts are saying that smoke will stick around until Wednesday or Thursday. Plus, the seven-day forecast is giving early summer....

Your Puget Sound Energy bill is probably going to go up next month: That's thanks to "rising natural gas prices, state policy objectives for clean energy, and safety and reliability investments," reports the Seattle Times. The rate increase proposal, however, needs to be approved by the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission. Times is tough out here.

Trump is suing CNN for defamation: The former president is looking for $475 million in punitive damages and $75,000 in compensatory damages, reports CBS News. What exactly is he suing them over? More from CBS:

In particular, Trump argues that he's entitled to hundreds of millions of dollars in punitive damages because of CNN's use of the term the 'Big Lie' to describe Trump's 'stated concerns about the integrity of the election process for the 2020 presidential election.' Trump's lawyers say that the 'Big Lie' 'is a direct reference to a tactic employed by Adolf Hitler and appearing in Hitler's "Mein Kampf."'

Ok, I know I said I wouldn't talk about the Try Guys drama anymore: But they released a video explaining (kinda) what went down, and I feel obligated to at least link you to the update on this Very Online drama that kicked off last week.

North Korea shoots ballistic missile over Japan: According to ABC, South Korea and the United States "conducted a joint strike package flight and precision bombing drill in response to the ballistic missile test." The Japanese government sent out a "J-alert" telling residents to "take cover in sturdy buildings or underground."

The Onion filed an amicus brief for an upcoming Supreme Court trial: The satirical news site defended the right to parody in a filing urging the Court to take on the case of Anthony Novak, a man arrested by Cleveland police for making a parody police department page, reports The Guardian. It's perfect:

So, @TheOnion filed an amicus brief before the Supreme Court in defense of parody under the First Amendment… and it’s exactly what you’d expect. https://t.co/1JFfSqUJFA pic.twitter.com/efapgFF7dx October 3, 2022

I love mess: A report came out yesterday that pro-forced birth Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate running against Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia's Senate race, paid for his girlfriend's abortion in 2009, lol. The anonymous woman gave The Daily Beast the literal $575 receipt from the abortion clinic, "a bank deposit receipt that showed an image of a signed personal check for $700 from Walker, and a 'get well' card she claimed was from Walker," reports CNN.

For his part, Walker flat-out denied the claim and called it a "repugnant hatchet job" and promised to sue as his son, conservative influencer Christian Walker, who flamed him on Twitter. EEEK! Shall we preemptively toast to Warnock for clenching the race?

Speaking of abortion: Planned Parenthood is opening a mobile abortion clinic in Illinois, reports AP News. The 37-foot RV will service neighboring Missouri, Kentucky, and Tennessee, which have instituted near-total abortion bans following the fall of Roe v. Wade earlier this year. "The mobile abortion clinic is a way to reduce travel times and distances in order to meet patients at the Illinois border," Dr. Colleen McNicholas, chief medical officer for PP's St. Louis office, told AP.

And in Arizona: A Phoenix abortion clinic figured out a way to get around the state's abortion ban. Also from AP:

Under the arrangement that began Monday, patients will have an ultrasound in Arizona, get a prescription through a telehealth appointment with a California doctor and then have it mailed to a post office in a California border town for pickup, all for free.

Don't worry, it wasn't just you: Sunday night's episode of House of the Dragon was hella dark. But when fans complained about the murkiness, HBO defended the episode's lighting by calling it "an intentional creative decision." I'll be sure to use that line whenever a commenter calls out one of my typos!



RIP, Loretta Lynn: The legendary country singer died in her home at 90.

For your listening pleasure: Shygirl's "Nike."