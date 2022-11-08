It's Election Day! You have until 8 pm to cast your ballot.

Lost your ballot? You can still vote! Log in to your My Voter Information account and you'll be able to print a replacement. Not registered? You can still vote! Visit one of King County's vote centers to register. Still have questions about how to vote? Will Casey tells you everything else you need to know right here. And you really should vote, because the ballot is loaded with election deniers. Ick.

Haven't voted yet? If not, then there's still time. Here's everything you need to know. https://t.co/c93EUjXzD8 — The Stranger 🗞 (@TheStranger) November 7, 2022

Now that you're registered and you have your ballot: Here is our cheat sheet. Here are our full endorsements. Here's where you can throw us a little somethin' somethin' so we can continue to bring you smart election coverage for years to come. And here is my favorite picture of my dog. 🗳️🇺🇸🗳️🐶🗳️🇺🇸🗳️

See you tonight! The Stranger's intrepid Election Control Board will be running all over the city, dropping in on election parties, eating all the free snacks, and overhearing all the good gossip. Join us on Slog for live coverage starting around 4 pm, or whenever it is we decide to put on a clean shirt and comb our hair.

What'll happen?!?? WHO KNOWS! Just a few of the races we'll be keeping a close eye on in Washington:

Murray vs. Smiley: Who will win one of the state's most expensive US Senate races?

Hobbs vs. Anderson vs Klippert (lol): Who will be our next Secretary of State?

Prop 1A/B: Will Seattle vote to change the way Seattle votes forever?

King County Prosecutor: Do voters want a bad cop or a good cop?

And! Will Sea-Tac workers get a raise? (You thought we didn't care about Tukwila, but we do!)

We'll start learning the answers to those questions when King County drops results tonight at 8:15 pm.

And nationally... There are crucial US Senate seats up for grabs in Pennsylvania (Dr. Oz, gross), North Carolina, New Hampshire, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Ohio. There are crucial House seats in, well, like half the country. California, New York, Ohio, Texas, Pennsylvania, Nevada... and FiveThirtyEight (do we care about FiveThirtyEight?) predicts a Republican victory. And what'll happen in Oregon? Will our BFFs down there elect their first Republican governor in 40 years? Seattle Times says it's a nail-biter. Go Tina Kotek!

One more reason to VOTE: Trump announced yesterday at a rally in Ohio that he'll be making a bigly announcement on November 15 at Mar-a-Lago. The New York Times and literally every other media outlet are guessing that's when he'll launch his 2024 presidential campaign. I am barfing.

Maybe Mar-a-Lago will fall into the ocean? Subtropical storm Nicole is gaining strength and is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane by the time it hits Florida's eastern coast tomorrow, says CNN. In Nicole's path? Mar-a-fucking-Lago, baby. Get 'em, Nicky.

War, what is it good for? Zelensky has set terms for possible peace talks. Reports the Wall Street Journal: "Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was open to negotiations with Russia if they are focused on safeguarding Ukraine’s territorial integrity, compensating Kyiv and bringing to justice perpetrators of war crimes."

No new trial for Elizabeth Holmes, according to CNN. Amanda Seyfried saying "He has no wings, so he has to walk" remains one of the best moments in television history.

People are licking frogs. And the National Park Service is like, "Please stop!"

Hockey, baby! The Seattle Kraken are playing the Nashville Predators tonight. I am sitting on my couch in Nashville as I type this. Movers are coming next week to take all my belongings across the country to my new (old) home in Seattle. I am very invested in this game. Who do I cheer for? I'm going to litter tonight's election results with game updates and see if Editor Rich Smith notices. [Eds note: Not until around 1 am, when I finally get a chance to read the stuff we've been writing all night.]

Speaking of Tennessee... It's kinda fucked here!

NEW: *21%* of Black Tennesseeans can’t vote because of felony convictions.



TN is the state with the highest rates of both Black and Latino (8%) disenfranchisement in the country.https://t.co/AoJdgmnCt1 @propublica — Bianca (@biancafortis) November 8, 2022

And! In Nashville! Hundreds of people received the wrong ballots and voted in the wrong district.

There's more voting weirdness. New York Times has a good Problems at the Polls tracker here.

Wow, this is a lot. Let's all take a deep breath. Breathe in with me.... hold it.... hold it... and release. We're gonna be okay.

Rest in peace, Mimi Parker. 💔