With the stroke of Inslee’s pen, Washington banned AR-15s and other semi-automatic weapons. The state Capitol was closed Tuesday because of security concerns. Inslee also signed two other gun control measures, including a 10-day waiting period for firearm purchases and a bill that allows the state to sue manufacturers if minors or “dangerous individuals” obtain their guns. The hope is this legislation will prevent mass shootings and suicides.

The bill already faces a federal court challenge. The Second Amendment Foundation, based in Bellevue, and the Firearms Policy Coalition from California sued in U.S. District Court in Tacoma yesterday. These groups and their allies say the law is a violation of the Second Amendment and a serious offense to all those constitutionalists and well-regulated militias out there.

Mass shooters often use the AR-15 and guns like it. The shooters at Sandy Hook Elementary, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Robb Elementary in Uvalde, the Covenant School in Nashville, a recent Louisville bank shooting, the Buffalo grocery store, the 4th of July parade in Highland Park, and Las Vegas all used AR-15s. These guns destroy the human body. I’ve also never forgotten this stunning Washington Post story, which found that more than 349,000 students have experienced a school shooting since Columbine.

Hugo House workers launch union effort: In a "near-unanimous vote" back in October, the people who help give this town its literary cred decided to join up with the local machinists, IAM District 751. "Writing is not only a tool for communication but a powerful means of activism and healing—unionizing with IAM 751 will help us better advocate for ourselves and our communities," the union wrote in a press release.

The results are in: The King County Crisis Care Centers Levy is passing, 54 to 46. Since later votes lean progressive, that election-night result means we will very likely raise $1.25 billion in property taxes to build five 24/7 urgent care facilities for mental health, restore the number of long-term psychiatric beds to at least 2019 levels, and increase wages for the health care workers at these places.

The Taliban killed an unidentified ISIS leader responsible for a Kabul airport bombing. American officials told the New York Times earlier this month we learned that the Taliban killed whoever was behind the 2021 attack that killed 170 Afghan civilians and 13 US troops. But they haven’t offered any evidence to support their claim or any details of who this person may be. We also don’t know if the Taliban targeted this leader, or if they were killed in an incidental clash.

Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoes a bill legalizing… tamales? House Bill 2509 would have legalized the sale of home-cooked, perishable foods like tamales and empanadas. Food vending isn’t officially legal in Arizona, but advocates of the bill say it is an important source of income for many Latino families living there. Hobbs believes the bill, which had overwhelming bipartisan support in the Legislature, would have increased the risk of food-borne illness–a real narc opinion that shows little lust for life and good food. Her controversial decision begot another–the first attempt to override a gubernatorial veto in Arizona since 1981, according to Axios. But it failed because 12 Democrats didn’t have the guts to veto a Governor from their own party. The only rancid thing here are the vibes.

Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon hired the same lawyer. Bryan Freedman has a track record of securing multimillion-dollar settlements for the stars. He’s represented Megyn Kelly, Quentin Tarantino, Julia Roberts, Seth Rogan, and Chris Harrison of “The Bachelor.” Right now, he’s handling former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo’s wrongful termination suit over his 2021 firing from the network.

This all sounds like the beginning of a really good rom com to me. Carlson and Lemon, two men worlds apart, are foisted together by tragic circumstance and an oddball lawyer–finding a Capulet and Montague-like love in the ashes of their respective careers. You could even use “The Comeback” by Alex Cameron ("We're gonna get my show back / Come on, we're gonna get my show") for the soundtrack. The only downside is their names don’t super gel into satisfying couple shorthand. My partner suggested Lemonson, but I just don’t think that works. [Eds note: I like TuckDon.]

The Montana Legislature will vote to discipline or expel a transgender lawmaker. Republicans in Montana say they definitely aren’t censuring Zooey Zephyr (D-Missoula); in fact, she is censuring herself by not apologizing for calling out their bigotry. Since Thursday, Montana Speaker of the House Matt Regier has not called on Zephyr when she requests to speak on the several transphobic bills Republicans are trying to pass. Several of her supporters were arrested Monday for supporting her on the House floor. So they decided, “Hey, let’s do a Tennessee.”

I have been informed that during tomorrow’s floor session there will be a motion to either censure or expel me.



I've also been told I'll get a chance to speak. I will do as I have always done—rise on behalf of my constituents, in defense of my community, & for democracy itself. pic.twitter.com/8gD3UWPBkS — Rep. Zooey Zephyr (@ZoAndBehold) April 26, 2023

Read my story from yesterday. You’ll find out about bad, poorly written laws. These brainiacs—these absolute geniuses—are gambling billions in Federal dollars and violating their own constitution to implement a definition of sex from Genesis, legalize the bullying of trans kids, make medical discrimination legal, and ban gender-care for the roughly 500 trans kids in the state. Ironically, these poindexters from the Freedom Caucus are trying to remove Zephyr on the basis of constitutional authority, as if they gave a damn about the constitution, or read it. Former Montana Supreme Court Justice Jim Nelson would back me up there.

Speaking of legislative transphobia. Trans Legislation Tracker, a resource featured by NPR, the New York Times, and the Washington Post that tracks the progression of anti-trans legislation in the United States, says we have passed a grim milestone. Lawmakers at the state and federal levels have now collectively introduced more anti-trans bills this session than the past six years combined, according to a press release.

That’s 512 total bills across 49 states, as well as national legislation. More than 150 of those bills limit or deny gender-affirming care that’s supported by every major medical organization in the U.S. One-hundred-thirty-five bills target students and teachers, and 60 bills ban trans students from school sports. Forty-five of those proposals have passed. This is the fourth consecutive record-breaking year for anti-trans bills in the U.S.

Jury hears opening arguments in battery and defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump. Advice columnist E. Jean Carroll accuses Trump of raping her in a department store dressing room in 1996. She publicly accused the former president of the crime during a book tour in 2019. She says her emotional damage from the alleged attack was made worse by derogatory statements Trump made after sharing her story publicly. In court, Trump’s attorney, Joseph Tacopina, accused Carroll of lying about the rape and using her story to become famous. “She became a celebrity and loved every minute of it,” he said slimily. Carroll has said she will testify before the jury. It is unclear if Trump will make an appearance.

We bought a Forest. And now we're cleaning it up. The Navy helped the Great Peninsula Conservancy purchase a 202-acre forest north of Newberry Hill Heritage Park near the Kitsap-Bangor naval base–fronting 80 percent of the $3.5 million cost. The land deal closed back in October, and the conservancy volunteers are now removing invasive plants from the area. The money came from a Department of Defense program that among other things is meant to minimize land-use conflicts near military installations. In this case, it guarantees generations of Washingtonians will frolic just two miles from Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarines, the huge kind that can wage nuclear war.

Still no answers about two men found dead at a Tacoma recycling plant this month. Their families want to know what the hell happened. The men were both found three days apart (April 12 and April 15) and the Medical Examiner has not yet determined how they died. Jeremy Lindsay was 36 and Zack Hillis was 33. "I want to know what killed my son, one. And I want to know: how did my son get unnoticed in a garbage can?” mom Stacey Hillis asked KING 5. The families say the men knew each other from jail. Both had been recently released and had stable housing, they say. The Tacoma Police Department is investigating the case and welcomes leads.

Record high temperatures are possible this weekend. Seventy degrees ain’t sweltering, but it’s hot for the lowlands in late April–potentially beating out a record high of 73 set nearly 50 years ago. The Cascade foothills could reach a balmier 80. After all this piddly rain and teasing cold, a warm Spring day may sound like an invitation to dive into the nearest lake or river with abandon. But be careful! Waters are still in the 40s this time of year, and cold water shock can kill you by causing a sudden, dramatic change in your breathing, heart rate, and blood pressure. Even the strongest swimmer can drown. And it’s not just the National Weather Service warning you–it’s me–former Ellis Certified lifeguard Vivian McCall.

Skull discovered. Law enforcement in Pierce County is on the case of a human skull discovered near Alder Lake. Sheriff’s Deputies and forensic investigators found additional remains at the scene. The Medical Examiner is now working to identify the person. The cause of death is still unknown, and the Sheriff’s Office will provide more details when they’re known.