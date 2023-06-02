Biden and McCarthy make a debt ceiling deal: In a 63-to-36 vote, the Senate passed the bill late last night to prevent the federal government from defaulting on the national debt. The new bill, a compromise between Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, will suspend the national debt limit until 2025 while limiting government spending. Biden will sign the bill Friday and address the nation Friday evening.

Republicans bemoaned Pentagon cuts: The bill puts defense spending at $886 billion and non-defense spending at $704 billion. Republican defense hawks whined about how the bill cuts the Pentagon budget. In reality, the bill raises the Pentagon's budget by 3%. They say it doesn't account for inflation.

What else is in the bill? Medical veteran care? Fully funded. COVID relief money? The government is taking back $30 billion of unspent relief dollars. IRS budget? Getting cut by $1.4 billion—a cut targeted by Republicans. Energy projects? Sped up thanks to new time limits on environmental reviews. Student loans? The pause on payments could end by September. Read more about the bill here.

Star break: Forget about the news for a second and let's look to the skies. Here's what the celestial bodies will be up to throughout June:

Keep your eyes in the sky throughout June — you may see the Moon, Mars, Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, or even the Stars of the Summer Triangle!



Get the details with our monthly episode of What’s Up: https://t.co/BDogzQLD8c pic.twitter.com/OhO3vJcEcJ — NASA (@NASA) June 2, 2023

Good luck getting to and from the Eastside: Two northbound I-405 lanes entering Bellevue will be closed this weekend from 10 pm Friday until 2 pm Monday. The reason? The state is adding more traffic lanes. Ah, yes, the foolproof solution to traffic that actually doesn't work at all.

Things will also be a snarled mess at and around the 520 bridge. Montlake Boulevard plus all of its onramps to and from Highway 520 will close down Friday at 10 pm until 5 am Monday so crews can keep building a lid. Bike and pedestrian access will remain open. Seems like everyone should just start biking everywhere. Meanwhile, Highway 520's East Roanoke exit closed for 18 days this Tuesday.

Just so you know the sacrifices I make for you all: It was like a dagger to my still-Californian heart every time I wrote out a full freeway name instead of just writing "the" in front of the number. Because really it is so much more efficient to say "the 520" or "the 405." Food for thought.

A dry year so far: According to the National Weather Service, Seattle is experiencing its 10th driest year on record. We're currently six inches short of the normal rainfall we should have at this point in the year. As we head into a warmer-than-normal summer, things will get even drier. Ugh, fine, I'll buy the air purifier and air filters I keep wishing I'd bought when wildfire smoke blots out the sun. Another smoky summer seems inevitable.

But let's enjoy our porridge: The weather will be just right for the foreseeable future. Ignore what it will bring later.

Nothing but 70s & sun for as far as the eye can see.



If this isn’t Goldilocks weather, I don’t know what is. June 2, 2023

Garfield closes its campus: Garfield High School closed its campus Friday out of an "abundance of caution" due to three recent shootings that occurred close to the campus—though none involved students. After school and weekend activities on campus have been canceled.

TB troublemaker taken into custody: Police arrested a tuberculosis-infected Tacoma woman on Thursday after she refused to isolate for months. Back in January, the Pierce County Health Department issued the first involuntary detention order for the woman. Then in March a judge issued a warrant for the woman's arrest. Now, the consumption caper has come to its conclusion. Police arrested the woman yesterday.

More jobs: The U.S. added 339,000 jobs in May.

Did an AI kill its human operator? A U.S. Air Force official walked back statements he made about an AI-powered drone killing its human operator for giving a "no" order that would have stopped the drone's mission. The official now says he "misspoke." The Royal Aeronautical Society said the official described a "simulated test." The USAF clarified that actually this wasn't even a simulated test the official was describing "but was a hypothetical 'thought experiment,'" according to Motherboard. Let's hope so!

Teens hunt, kill, and eat beloved village swan: Three teens killed and ate Faye, a beloved swan who lived for 13 years in an upstate New York pond. The village of Manlius reveres its swans, so residents were devastated when they learned three teens killed and ate Faye and stole her four babies, or cygnets. The teens said they didn't know Faye was a swan. “They believed that it was just a very large duck,” Sgt. Ken Hatter of the Manlius Police Department said. “They did not know it was a swan, and they did not know it was not a wild animal.” Faye's forever mate, Manny, now swims alone.

Amazon trees felled to sate beef appetites: Despite the Brazilian beef industry's pledges that it wouldn't use farms linked to deforestation, an investigation by the Guardian found 4.2 million acres of Amazon forest were destroyed near beef plants. That's around 800 million trees lost to the rainforest for beef.

Thirsty construction in Phoenix: Officials in Phoenix, Arizona announced they will no longer grant construction permits to new developments due to a rapidly shrinking groundwater supply. The city's groundwater supply probably won't be able to support additional demand in the coming century, a new study shows. Now, officials will only green-light new construction if developers can "provide an assured water supply for 100 years." Given this information, I would simply continue to not live in Arizona.

Cheers to this little nerd: Fourteen-year-old Dev Shah from Florida won the Scripps National Spelling Bee. He spelled "psammophile" correctly. A psammophile is a plant or animal that prefers or thrives in sandy areas. Obviously.

“P-S-A-M-M-O-P-H-I-L-E”



Watch the moment Dev Shah, an eighth grader from Florida, won the Scripps National Spelling Bee — and $50,000 — by correctly spelling “psammophile.”https://t.co/P3qoJ5I37n pic.twitter.com/Yujouoh9Mn — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 2, 2023

Succession is so last Sunday: Yeah, yeah, we saw the conclusion of Succession and were all immensely satisfied. But, what would the ending look like if all the characters were Sims in a last-Sim-standing challenge where everything is a death trap? Who will win a kiss from daddy in this Sims game filled with rabid hamsters, shark pools, and deadly Murphy beds? Vulture answers this question.

Here's a song for your Friday: This one is fun. It's like contemporary ABBA. Also, this is this band's first-ever song which is crazy.