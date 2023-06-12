The Unabomber died: Ted Kaczynski reportedly died by suicide in jail over the weekend. Serving four life sentences, Kaczynski had been in prison for 33 years for his 17-year-long bombing campaign that killed three people and injured 23. At 81, Kaczynski suffered from late-stage cancer. He was found unresponsive in his cell early Saturday morning. One of his greatest impacts, aside from creating an atmosphere of fear in America that changed how we send packages and board airplanes, was teaching Americans how to pronounce a Polish last name.

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi died: The 86-year-old, Trump-like politician headed to that great "bunga-bunga" sex party in hell after a lung infection complicated his leukemia.

Some weather for your Monday: It'll be nice and summery today. Then, cooler temperatures.

Plenty of sunshine ahead today with high temperatures in the mid and upper 60s for the coast and 70s to mid 80s across the interior lowlands.



Longshore workers want a better contract: Port of Seattle dock workers represented by the International Longshore and Warehouse Union did not show up to work on Saturday, stalling the port's functions. The workers are in the midst of determining a new contract with the Pacific Maritime Association, a collective bargaining agreement that covers "more than 22,000 longshore workers at 29 West Coast ports." Ports up and down the coast have experienced similar labor-related slow downs in recent months. The bargaining has been going on for over a year. Give those workers what they want, damn it.

ATM at all costs: Some thieves ripped off part of a White Center convenience store's storefront when they lashed a rope or chain around an ATM and ripped it out of the store with a truck. They made off with the money machine. Though, I'm concerned they haven't seen that one Breaking Bad episode with the ATM, because getting to the money doesn't seem like a walk in the park.

Seattle Storm says bye to Sue: The Storm retired basketball legend Sue Bird's number yesterday. The goodbye to No. 10 was supposed to last just 45 minutes after the Storm's game, but it went on for almost three hours. Bird's goodbye speech lasted 90 minutes. Her fiancé, soccer legend Megan Rapinoe, sang a song? Macklemore was there. It sounds like beautiful chaos.

Molly Moon's sues the city: The Seattle ice cream shop feels a bit icy toward the city in regards to the whole Capitol Hill Organized Protest thing in 2020. Molly Moon's, which has a store right in the heart of where CHOP was, filed a federal lawsuit against Seattle claiming "the city violated its constitutional rights by creating a 'government-authorized invasion' and acting with 'deliberate indifference towards the safety and property' of its store," according to KUOW.

Freeway collapse in Philly: After a tanker truck caught fire, a section of I-95 simply collapsed. It's unclear whether anyone was hurt or killed in the freeway collapse. Oh, America, you pile of cracking, breaking, aging infrastructure.

More dead horses: Two horses incurred catastrophic injuries in races at Belmont Park outside New York City this weekend. First, on Saturday, Excursionniste suffered an injury to the front left ankle and had to be put down. Seventeen hours later, during a race on Sunday, Mashnee Girl injured the same ankle. She was also put down. I can't believe it's 2023 and we're still killing horses who get broken ankles. Surely there must be a doctor (a large animal vet, perhaps?) who can prescribe a treatment—maybe a cast? a splint?—other than immediate death.

Maryland mother and daughter feel the heat of the law after they tried to dispose of a body by firing up the grill. The mother allegedly killed her own mother and then enlisted her daughter to help dismember and dispose of the body. This plan did not work out.

A weekend shooting roundup: A few years back, each of these shootings likely would have earned media attention, thoughts, and prayers. Now, they're commonplace. Early Sunday, someone fired into a parking lot outside a Houston club and injured six people. On Sunday night, a possible graduation party shootout in Maryland injured three people and killed three people. Uninvited guests to a 19-year-old's birthday party in Northern California killed one person and injured six others. A mass shooting in San Francisco's Mission District injured nine people.

Nazis stage demonstration outside Disney World: Well, this is fucking grim. A group of people waving swastika flags gathered outside one of Disney World's entrances on Saturday. They held up "DeSantis 2024" signs. "Give us a honk for white power," one Nazi yelled.

A sad fate for those COVID relief dollars: According to the Associated Press, fraudsters stole around "$280 billion in COVID-19 relief funding." On top of that, another $123 billion "was wasted or misspent."

Oh, good: A new report from the Everett Herald says Washington will be at "the epicenter" of this year's wildfire season. We're already at "August levels" of dryness in some parts of the state. Pair that with the El Niño cycle we've just entered and things will get even drier. I am heaving a big, existential sigh.

A new way to Hawaii: Alaska Airlines added a new route to Hawaii for Washingtonians. Now, you can fly out of Everett's Paine Field. Though, you may want to consider whether you even should go to Hawaii since natives are drowning in a post-pandemic tourism boom.

Trump's big hearing is tomorrow: And the MAGA crowd plans to show up armed and angry. These clowns are posting through their dear leader's second indictment, saying things like "MAGA will make Waco look like a tea party" and "I want blood. I want fucking blood." They're planning road trips to Miami. The Christian group Florida Republican Assembly chartered four buses for the occasion.