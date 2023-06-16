More on the pregnant woman shot and killed in downtown: On Tuesday, a seemingly unprovoked act of violence killed a woman and her unborn child. A 30-year-old man reportedly fired into a car at Fourth Avenue and Lenora Street where Eina Kwon, 34, and her husband, Sung Kwon, 37, were presumably on their way to work at their restaurant, Aburiya Bento House. Eina Kwon, who was eight months pregnant, did not survive. Nor did her baby. Her husband sustained injuries but has been discharged from the hospital. Police arrested the man two witnesses identified as the shooter. He also said, "I did it! I did it!" when they found him.

Yeeeesh, more Seattle shootings: Three people were shot in Ballard last night. A woman in her 20s was transported to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

This just in: This morning the Justice Department released the results of their investigation into the city of Minneapolis and the Minneapolis Police Department. After reviewing "hundreds of police body-worn camera videos, incident and police reports, hundreds of complaints filed against officers and dozens of interviews with city leaders, community leaders and police officials," the DOJ says, "our investigation found that the systemic problems in MPD made what happened to George Floyd possible." Read the full report here.

Cyclist careens in Alps ravine, dies: Switzerland's Gino Mäder, 26, died after taking a tumble during the Tour de Suisse. He crashed with American rider Magnus Sheffield on"an unprotected mountain road with mountains to its left and a step drop-off just beyond its right," theNew York Times reports. Sheffield sustained a concussion, cuts, and bruises and walked away from the crash. Organizers cancelled today's stage of the race after news of Mader's death came in about 30 minutes before the start time.

Caterpillars plague local island: The people on Guemes Island are drowning in caterpillars. They're covering sidewalks, dropping from trees like wriggly raindrops, and munching all the agriculture they can fit in between those creepy little jaws. Guemes is experiencing the peak of a seven-year cycle for these squirmy fucks. Yet, a Department of Natural Resources official said, "I have never seen anything like this in Washington." With drought conditions, no predation, and a lack of viruses which usually control the caterpillar population, the creepy crawlies are thriving. Thoughts and prayers, Guemes, thoughts and prayers.

A summer for vampires: A cool, wet weekend lies ahead. Does a soggy solstice mean the Fremont naked bike ride will be a lot more revealing? We shall see!

Heads up Montlake travelers: Construction work will shutter Montlake Boulevard across Highway 520 for drivers from 10 pm Friday until 5 am Monday. All highway ramps onto and off of Montlake will be closed. Just don't even think about driving around there. Walkers and bikers can still get around!

Rest easy, 206: Seattle will receive a new area code now that combinations with 206 at the helm are running dry. The same thing happened with the area code I still have from Los Angeles. My 818 number is an artifact now. Hold onto those 206s, cherish them. The new area code doesn't have the same pizazz, anyway. It's 564. Bleh. Gross. No rhythm there. No gravitas.

The 2024 presidential race is shaping up: Here's who's running:

Stumbling across a bunch of dead fish near Lake Washington? Don't panic, it's the annual yellow perch die-off.

Ope, hold on a sec, The Stranger's Vivian McCall is on the line with some burning hot news.

The Seattle Public Library isn’t tabling at Trans Pride this year: As first reported by PubliCola, in an email to staff on Wednesday, Chief Librarian Tom Fay announced a change of plans for trans pride, partly as a result of SPL leasing the Central Library Auditorium for an event featuring Kirk Cameron, the homophobic actor promoting the children’s book Pride Comes Before the Fall. The Gender Justice League denied SPL a table for several reasons. The organization prioritized community spots for trans and queer people of color. Demand is super high for this big post-COVID event. GJL Executive Director Danni Askini also argues the Cameron event is part of the library’s broad pattern of not-so-cool and “deeply problematic behavior” toward trans, Two-Spirit, and gender diverse people. You know, like denying trans people bathrooms and hosting an anti-trans event in 2019. So yes, the library applied for a table. Askini just responded honestly when SPL asked why it didn’t get one. In a statement to The Stranger, Librarian Fay said he respects and understands GJL’s decision and has invited them to discuss these issues in the future. He says the library is concerned about damaging its community relationships but stands behind its decision to rent out a meeting room for the Cameron event.

Thanks, Viv. Back to my bullshit.

Good news for dockworkers:According to a press release, after over a year without a new contract, the Pacific Maritime Association and the Longshore and Warehouse Union announced a tentative new contract yesterday.

Good news for post-docs:After a six-day strike, post-doctorate students and lab researchers at the University of Washington reached a tentative deal with UW administration securing "massive gains to pay and work conditions," according to a press release. Their minimum pay will keep up with living wage standards in Washington state.

Speaking of unions: The Pacific Ocean orcas are planning something.

Michigan law bans hair discrimination: The Crown Act prohibits any employment or educational opportunity discrimination "based on natural or protective hairstyles such as Afros, cornrows, or dreadlocks," the Associated Press reports. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the bill into law on Thursday.

Southern Baptist Church prohibits women in leadership: Early this week, the SBC voted to expel two churches with female pastors. At the annual SBC convention in New Orleans this week (while Pride celebrations took place outside lol), all-male panels discussed tightening restrictions on female leadership in the church in any capacity. This move flags the far-right political ideology, specifically the backlash around women's rights, which is moving through the church. This new ultraconservative power grab within the church is a litmus test for evangelical America. However, the new values aren't popular with all members.

And a tune: Last week, I very vulnerably admitted to you all that I hate all my music. One kind reader recommended I try out the 1,001 Albums Generator, a website that recommends one album a day out of 1,001 albums everyone should listen to before their inevitable deaths. I've only been doing this for four days and I haven't struck gold yet. But, the Elliott Smith album rec I received this morning reminded me of my Neutral Milk Hotel phase in the 2010s. So, here's the song I listened to in Algebra II on repeat when I should've been actually learning math: