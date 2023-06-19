Shooting at EDM festival: Beyond Wonderland, an EDM festival at the Gorge Amphitheater this weekend, canceled its Sunday shows after a shooting in the campgrounds near the concerts Saturday. Two people died and three were injured Saturday night when a shooter "fired randomly" into a crowd in an overflow campground.

Mass confusion for scared ravers: Festival attendees said there was mass confusion after the shooting Saturday. The festival did not release any information about what happened, only referring to the shooting as "an incident" on Twitter. Later that evening, the Grant County Sheriff's Department released information online about an active shooter, telling people to "run, hide, or fight." In a conflicting message, the festival did not permit anyone to leave the campgrounds. Seems like a very bad time.

Saturday is for shootings: Multiple shootings rocked the US on Saturday night. In addition to the Gorge shooting, one person died and over 20 were injured after a shooting at a southwest Chicago strip mall. In St. Louis, Missouri, a shooter at a party killed one person and injured nine others. The victims were teenagers and the shooter was a juvenile as well.

A chilly, soggy Solstice Parade: A bout of June gloom didn't stop people from sitting their bare asses on bike seats for the annual naked bike ride in the Fremont Solstice Parade. People painted themselves to look like cows (with tits and dicks painted pink like udders), strawberries, superheroes (a vintage gray Batman and his penis will stay with me forever), Winnie the Pooh, mimes, the girl from A Bad Case of Stripes, and so much more. Nude biking Seattleites have been crashing the Fremont Solstice Parade for 30 years. The whole show gave me the warm and fuzzies. So weird, so silly, so Seattle. Happy summer!

Well, summer technically starts in two days: And the weather in Washington seems to be having an identity crisis. It will be cool again today with scattered light rain showers mostly throughout the morning. Things should feel more summery by Thursday.

2 days until summer.

185 days until winter.



The later half of June in the Cascades of the Pacific Northwest....where the calendar doesn't necessarily match the weather.



Happy holidays!#wawx pic.twitter.com/Khywoy3gmk — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 19, 2023

Vandals cut Comcast line: If you couldn't connect to Comcast this weekend, you can blame the vandals who cut a fiber-optic cable near Tukwila on Friday. Crews restored service by Sunday evening.

Central Park dog stabbing: The owner of Eli, a German Shepherd-pit bull mix, got into it with a different dog owner whose three dogs were running around unleashed. The unleashed dogs starting fucking with Eli, and then the owner of the unleashed dogs just fucking stabbed Eli??? Eli's owner rushed her to a clinic, but her injuries were too severe and she was euthanized. Leash your dogs! And don't stab anybody or anybody's dogs! These are life lessons.

Tornado rips through Mississippi: At least one person is dead and 19 others are hurt after a tornado struck the town of Louin, Mississippi at 11:30 pm last night. A meteorologist said multiple tornadoes may have hit the town, but it's too soon to say for sure.

California restaurant owners hired fake priest to hear employee sins. Workers at Taqueria Garibaldi spoke with a priest at their employers' urging to "get the sins out." "I found the conversation to be strange and unlike normal confessions,” one worker said. A different worker said, "The priest mostly had work-related questions, which I thought was strange." US Department of Labor found the restaurant had not paid employees overtime, illegally paid managers from the employees' tip pool, and retaliated against workers if they participated in the investigation.

It's kind of a self-fulfilling prophecy: A tourist submarine headed down to the wreck of the Titanic went missing in the Atlantic Ocean.

Blinken visits Beijing: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met up with China's President Xi Jinping on Monday. Blinken is the first US diplomat to visit China in nearly five years. Though, Bill Gates met up with Xi last week, so maybe Blinken isn't that special. Anyway, Blinken and Xi both agreed they wanted to "stabilize" the relationships between their two countries. Recent history did a number on the US's relationship with China. The Trump-era trade war, the COVID-19 panic, the spy balloon. There's a lot to repair.

Want to see something terrible? Too bad, you don't get a say. These people froze their dead dog in resin and then gave it away as a father's day gift.

B.C. fire biggest in province history: The Donnie Creek wildfire in northeastern British Columbia is breaking records. The blaze is now the biggest on record for the province. A fire in B.C. from 2017 used to be the record-holder. The fire, which has been burning for over a month, remains out of control. While the blaze isn't threatening populated areas, it is burning near the Alaska Highway route. Crews are doing what they can to keep that highway open.

Meanwhile: Mexico is experiencing a record-breaking heat wave that's expected to continue for weeks. More heatwaves are expected throughout the summer.

Huge news for transit: Los Angeles' long-awaited regional connector opened on Friday. Transit riders now have a direct route to Long Beach and Santa Monica. The project, which took 10 years of construction, adds three new underground stations, 1.9 miles of light rail, and condenses three lines to two. I'm jealous!

Happy Juneteenth! Today is our newest federal holiday and a celebration of Black Americans on the day when the last enslaved people in Galveston, TX first learned of their emancipation. In Seattle, to celebrate you can dine out at a Black-owned restaurant, check out any of these concerts and festivals, or head over to MoPOP for their 50 years of hiphop exhibit. If you feel like staying in, read or re-read Frederick Douglass's speech, "What, to the Slave, Is the Fourth of July" to reflect on this country's unfulfilled promise of emancipation.